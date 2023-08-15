Practices have begun for cross country, volleyball and football, with large turn-outs for all sports. First action for football is Aug. 25, when the Panthers host Florence at 7 p.m. The JV team travels to Florence on Monday, Aug. 28, for its first game.
Jefferson and Whitehall will play in different divisions this year in football — so for the first time in years, the varsity squads won’t meet during the regular season. The Panthers travel to Cut Bank on Sept. 1, while the JV squad hosts Whitehall on Sept. 5.
Cross County will open its season at home on Aug. 26. The races begin and end at Veterans Park in downtown Boulder, beginning at 4 p.m.. On Sept. 1, the “hoofers” travel to Kalispell for a large meet.
The volleyball teams will host Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 24, with a 4 p.m. start. They travel to Three Forks on Aug. 31, then host Whitehall on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
High school sports — nothing better!
