Fall sports are here: It’s time for football, cross country and volleyball at Jefferson High School. Big numbers have come out for sports and cheer leading, and all indications indicate that the fall season will bring lots of fun for sports fans.
Volleyball will start the season on Friday when it travels to Columbus. The C team will play at 4:00, with JV and Varsity to follow. The Cross Country “Hoofers” will host a meet on Saturday, starting at around 9:00am. The course goes around Veterans Park, wraps around the water tank and finishes behind the City Shop.
The JV football team will be in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, August 30, competing in a jamboree with three other teams. Action starts at 3:00 p.m. On Thursday, September 2, the cross country teams are set to run in the Belgrade meet in Bozeman. The varsity football Panthers will host Whitehall on Friday night, September 3, 7:00 p.m. start, and volleyball will be at Three Forks on September 4.
