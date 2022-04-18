A blast of heavy snow and cold, windy days wiped out spring sports last week: All of Jefferson High’s track and field, golf, and tennis contests were scratched. Some may be rescheduled, others not.
It was a reminder, after a deceptively pleasant start to April, that spring in Montana has its own mind—and that spring sports are always an iffy proposition. Hopefully the snow will soon melt and the days warm up so Panther sports can pick up where they left off.
And where they left off was pretty impressive. The boys track and field squad is on track for another run at the state championship, with several athletes holding high marks in their events. Braden Morris, for one, has the best times in Class B for the 110-meter hurdles, at 15.88 seconds, and 300-meter hurdles, at 42.34 seconds; both are the eighth-fastest across all schools. His javelin throw of 156’ 9” is also tops in Class B.
The Panthers boys 4x100 relay team of Morris, Tom Meyer, Mike Emter and Joey Visser holds the fastest time so far in Class B, 44.03 seconds. Wade Rykal currently has the sixth-longest throw in all classes in the shot put, at 47’ 11”, and the third-longest discus throw overall, at 145’ 6”. Jake Genger is sixth in class B in the high jump at 6’ 2”.
For the girls, Renae Parker currently has the fastest time in all classes in the 1,600 meter, 5:21.05; and the fastest time in class B in the 3,200, 11:29.66, which is third-fastest overall. And Emma McCauley has the longest triple jump in class B, 33’ 3.25”.
Golf and Tennis
The Jefferson golf teams at doing very well: The boys team, shooting regularly in the 70s and low 80s, has not lost this year; and the girls team has been knocking at the door, with junior Celi Chapman notching multiple second-place finishes.
Tennis, meanwhile, finally got in action right before the snow and cold hit, and the team is looking forward to the courts clearing so it can get in some much needed hitting.
This week, varsity golf was scheduled to be at Cottonwood on Tuesday, while track and field was at East Helena. JV golf is at Livingston on Wednesday.
On Thursday, varsity golf is at Old Works in Anaconda, with a start time of 10 a.m. The track teams are at Livingston, start time 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday tennis is at Great Falls for a large Simms meet, and the track teams are at Missoula Saturday with a 9 a.m. start.
On Monday, April 25, tennis is at Manhattan, with a 1 p.m. start versus Three Forks. And on Tuesday, April 26, JV golf is at Three Forks at noon, varsity golf is at a Missoula Loyola meet at the Ranch golf course, and track and field is at Missoula.
