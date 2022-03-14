For the first time in school history, Jefferson High School’s girls basketball squad reached the finals of the Class B state championship tournament at Montana State University last weekend. After toppling Bigfork, the number one seed from the West division, and Malta, the top seed from the North, the Lady Panthers fell to Colstrip in the title game, 56-43, taking the second-place plaque — Jefferson’s best finish ever.
Congratulations to the players for etching their names into the history of Jefferson High basketball: Dakota Edmisten, Arena Faler, Jessie Harris, Haileigh Henschel, Mackenzie Layng, Austie May, Emma McCauley, Izzy Morris, Emma Popp, Cia Stuber, Cameron Toney, Rachel Van Blaricom, and Brynna Wolfe. Likewise to head coach Sarah Layng and her assistants, Amy Michaud and Cassidy Parsons, and to managers Avery Popp and Melanie Zitnick.
The Panthers began the championship Thursday morning against Bigfork, which had entered the tournament with a 21-1 record. The Valkyries put up the first 4 points, but Wolfe sank a 3-pointer and Edmisten hit a free throw to tie the game. The lead changed hands several times until Van Blaricom nailed a two and followed with a three, Layng scored and Van Blaricom hit two more baskets for a 19-15 lead after one quarter.
Scoring slowed down in the second quarter, but Stuber’s free throws gave the Panthers a 25-21 cushion at the half. In the third period, every time Bigfork posed a challenge, Van Blaricom answered: her steal and score made it 38-31, and Edmisten’s bucket off a feed from Morris made it 40-33.
Bigfork pulled to within one starting the fourth, 42-41, but a three by Layng and four free throws and a two pointer by Van Blaricom lifted the Panthers’ lead to 10. The Valkyries pulled back to within three, but free throws down the stretch by Layng, Van Blaricom, Morris and Stuber sealed a 61-55 win.
Rachael Van Blaricom played an outstanding game, hitting 12 of 16 field goals and 10 of 10 free throws for a total of 35 points, along with 7 rebounds. Layng and Stuber added 7 each, Edmisten and Wolfe 5 each, and Morris 2.
In other first-round games, Malta bested Columbus 47-40, Colstrip beat Glasgow 49-39, and Harlem dumped Thompson Falls 61-39.
That put the Panthers up against Malta in the semifinals. Malta has a storied basketball history: It has the most state championships in Class B girls ball. But the Panthers weren’t intimidated: An NBA-range three by Van Blaricom put Jefferson up 3-0, a three by Layng made it 6-2 and a Van Blaricom’s free throws provided a quick 8-4 lead.
Malta scored the next 7 points, going up 11-8 at the end of one. But Wolfe started the second with a pair of free throws, Van Blaricom added 5 points, Wolfe and Stuber hit threes, and Wolfe added a pair of free throws for a 23-14 halftime lead.
In the third, Jefferson outscore Malta 10-6, leaving the Panthers up 33-20 going into the final 8 minutes of play. Wolfe made it 36-20 with a three starting the fourth, but the next 8 points went to Malta, bringing them to within eight. Then free throws by Van Blaricom, Wolfe and Morris gave the Panthers a 42-30 lead, and a free throw by Emma McCauley capped the 42-30 win. Van Blaricom led all scorers with 19 points, and Wolfe added 14.
In the other semifinal, Colstrip cruised past Harlem, 62-34, which meant Jefferson would face its South Division rival in the title game. On Saturday evening, both teams lined up on opposite sides of the court; as players from each team were introduced, they met in the center and shook hands — a meaningful ceremony. Coaches and managers were also introduced before the large crowd of fans from both schools.
As the action got started, Colstrip scored first with a free throw, and Edmisten answered. Stuber scored, and Edmisten put the Panthers up 5-1, but Colstrip came back with the next 8 points to go up 9-5, and held on for an 11-8 edge at the end of the period.
The second quarter was not good for the Panthers. As they struggled to find the bottom of the net, Colstrip went up 23-14. The Fillies were smothering Van Blaricom, but Layng hit a three that started a small run: Wolfe made it 28-20, and a three at the buzzer by Stuber made it 32-23 at half.
Jefferson stayed within range as the second half opened: Wolfe’s three made it 34-26, but Colstrip scored at the end of three to go up 40-29. The Panthers pulled to within 8 with 3:20 left after Van Blaricom stole the ball and fed Wolfe for a layup. But then Colstrip slowed it down and held on for a 56-43 win.
This was a tough game that saw Colstrip make 16 of 27 free throws, while the Panthers hit 10 of 20. Colstrip had 9 turnovers, and the Panthers 6. Van Blaricom led the Panthers with 15 points, while Wolfe had 11, Edmisten, Stuber and Layng 5 each, and Morris 2.
That completed a great year for the Lady Panthers, who finished the season with a record of 23-4. The seniors will certainly be missed after four fine years: Van Blaricom, who will continue her basketball at MSU Northern, and Wolfe both were named to the All-State team; and Edmisten and Stuber were named second-team All-Conference.
And now, to spring: Track, Tennis and golf practices started on Monday. I’m looking forward to good things to come from those teams, too.
