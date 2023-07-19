Jefferson County’s tennis community is growing, and these new tennis players are emerging at a very young age.
The first-ever Deuce or Die tennis clinic took place on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at the Glenn Kyler Tennis Complex in Boulder. Friday hosted seven high school aged students and Saturday followed with five elementary age students. Both days were filled with sunshine and swings as participants worked through a series of drills and games.
I’m truly thankful for all those who participated and parents who made this event possible.
Tennis teaches patience, athleticism and integrity, as well as many other skills that benefit players throughout their lives. It was my pleasure to teach some of these skills on the courts during the Deuce or Die clinics.
A portion of the funds raised from the clinic will be donated back to the Jefferson High School Boys’ and Girls’ tennis program, which also continues to grow each season.
With upcoming facility improvements, I hope to welcome tennis players of all ages to the courts once again, fostering community and life-long athleticism.
Eliza McLaughlin, Deuce or Die clinic organizer, is also a Monitor reporter.
