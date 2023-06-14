A group of Jefferson County golfers participated in the first-ever Montana State Match Play Championship at the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena on Saturday, June 10, and proved that Jefferson County ranks amongst champions.
The three day competition – hosted by the Montana State Golf Association – was the first of its kind in the last half a century.
“It’s been nearly sixty years since the MSGA has conducted a match play tournament,” golf association Executive Director Nick Dietzen said.
Day one kicked-off with a qualifying round in which participants played the full 18-hole course and were then seeded by their scores.
In the qualifying round, Jefferson High School Head Golf Coach Anna DeMars finished second, and came strokes away from breaking the course record. Her performance earned her the second seed headed into day two. Also progressing to the second round of competition was recent Jefferson High graduate Celi Chapman, and Jefferson High incoming senior Colin Field.
Field received the 14th seed and was the first of Jefferson County’s entrants to enter the match play tournament, facing the 19th seed Paull Veroullis. Although Field was up through most of the match, Veroullis took the win by just one hole.
Up next were DeMars and Marilyn Aberle, the 15th seed. DeMars came out on top six up with four holes left.
DeMars then faced the seventh seed Katie Fagg, and secured another win six up with five holes left.
Then came Chapman and Lauren Basye, the 11th and sixth seeds, respectively. Chapman and Basye tied frequently throughout the match, and were even tied approaching the 18th hole. Basye’s initial drive landed in the center of the fairway, while Chapman’s carried to the left towards the rough.
Chapman secured her win over Basye on the third stroke, and immediately moved on to face the 14th seed Isabella Johnson. This time, Johnson took the win two up.
Although Chapman’s tournament run ended, she enjoyed the opportunity to compete alongside DeMars.
“It’s kind of fun playing with my coach,” Chapman said.
Johnson’s win secured her a spot in a semi-final match against DeMars. DeMars’ successful weekend continued through the match, which finished with her two up on the 17th hole.
In the finals, DeMars took on Scarlet Weidig. The players fought all the way to the end, with Weidig finishing one hole up.
