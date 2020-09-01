Jefferson High School cross country got in its first meet of the season and what a beautiful morning it was, with plenty of sunshine to warm up the cool morning, no wind, and the smoke had lifted. It does not get any better for cross country. Three teams competed as others elected to stay away due to COVID-19, which has turned the world upside down. Jefferson, Broadwater and Whitehall enjoyed the day with Broadwater bringing the most kids. The Panthers were short runners, as some have not had their 10 practices yet and some out waiting for results on COVID testing.
The Panther “hoofers” did a fantastic job marking the course, getting everything set up and making sure it was going to be a great day. Parents stepped up with smiles on their faces and worked as guides or anywhere else they were needed. Bob Ekblom came out of retirement to be the starter and Sarah Layng stepped in to guide the Panthers. Coach Karson Klass was stuck at home even though he had a negative test, waiting out the mandatory 14 days, not an easy thing to do for an active person who is on the go all the time. Team scores were not kept, but had they been, Broadwater would have taken first in both the boys and girls races. Jefferson took second in the boys race and did not score in the girls race as only one varsity girl ran. Whitehall did not score as they only had one boy and one girl running.
Delaney Sterns had a great first race of the season taking fifth place in 25:09. Logan Gillmore took second in the boys race in 20:29, Logan Horning 7th in 21:30, Dylan Mikesell 9th, 23:32, Christian Gillmore 10th, 23:33, Dominick Davis 12th, 25:51, Christian Davis 13th, 26:23, Brenden Gallagher 14th, 26:38. In the JV boys race, Michael Emter took first, 22:47 and Luke Robson 7th with 33:45.
Jefferson High School cross country took a big hit with the cancelation of a lot of matches but are working to get fill in some dates including one more race at Boulder. The next scheduled meet is Sept. 12 at Three Forks.
The Panthers will host another meet on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The Panther football team lost three non-conference games due to the COVID 19. A non-counting game will be played at Whitehall this Friday night at 7 p.m. This game will not count on any records or anything else, it is just a chance for both teams to get in some action. At this point no JHS parents or fans will be allowed into the game. The game will be broadcast and shown where you can pick-up the action on your cell phone or computer. The Panthers will travel to Columbus on Friday Sept. 11, and at this point, Columbus will allow two parents or family members of tsuited players into the game on the visitors’ side. Each team player name will be listed with two spots for each, the parents will need to sign, and ID may be required. A separate gate will be used for JHS, portable toilets will be set up on the visitors’ side, no concessions, no crossing over to the Columbus side, with social distancing and masks required.
The JV football game on Tuesday, Sept. 8 has been canceled as Broadwater does not have enough players to play JV this year.
The first home game for the Panthers is Friday, Sept. 18 versus Sweet Grass County. This is also homecoming, albeit extremely toned down. More information on what will take place will be in next week’s Monitor.
Game time is 7 p.m. Again, at this point, only two family members of the JHS Panthers will be allowed. As it will be in Columbus, the player’s name will have two spots for the family member to sign, no concessions, social distancing is a must as well as mask wearing, and the second floor of the Booster building will not be open. At the conclusion of the game all fans must leave the area with no standing around the entrance of the football field.
The JHS volleyball teams will see their first action of the season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Three Forks. Start time has been changed to 1:30 p.m. with the C teams, and JV and varsity will follow 20 minutes after the match before them is over. Fan attendance is the same as football, two per suited player on the Panthers team, no away fans will be allowed. Social distancing and masks required, no concessions. Fans will need to exit the building immediately after the match is over. The Panthers will travel to Townsend on Thursday, Sept. 10, with a 4 p.m. start with the C teams, JV and varsity follows. The teams will be at Big Timber on Saturday Sept. 12, 1 p.m. start. Homecoming for the volleyball teams will be Thursday, Sept. 17 against Manhattan.
