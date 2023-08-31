Jefferson High Cross Country’s “fab five” runners, consisting of seniors Luke Mest, Logan Hornung, Christian Gillmore, junior Dominic Hurlbert and sophomore Mack Boyd showed during their home opener on Saturday, Aug. 26 why they believe they have what it takes to win state this year, as three of them placed in the top five on their way to win the meet, and all of them scored personal bests on what JHS Cross Country coach Karson Klass said is one of the hardest courses in the state due to the elevation involved (around 200 feet).

