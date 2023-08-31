Jefferson High Cross Country’s “fab five” runners, consisting of seniors Luke Mest, Logan Hornung, Christian Gillmore, junior Dominic Hurlbert and sophomore Mack Boyd showed during their home opener on Saturday, Aug. 26 why they believe they have what it takes to win state this year, as three of them placed in the top five on their way to win the meet, and all of them scored personal bests on what JHS Cross Country coach Karson Klass said is one of the hardest courses in the state due to the elevation involved (around 200 feet).
Mest finished first with a time of 16:20, 45 seconds faster than second place runner Bryon Fanning of Three Forks (17:05).
“Above all, I went out there and wanted to give it everything I had,” Mest said. “I don’t want to look back and say I didn’t try my hardest. That’s what we are all striving for and I believe if we give our best we can win state. We work hard, even on cool-down days, and, this year, it’s all going to come together for us.”
Mest said it’s also his goal to win state individually.
Klass said he believes all of these goals are attainable. Last year the boys finished third at state, and they brough everyone back. This year the team’s motto is “better together,” and Klass said the runners are “all in,” adding that he is impressed by how hard the five leaders – as well as the rest of the team – push themselves, be it at a meet or at practice.
Mest’s impressive start to the season helps state title hopes, Klass said, and it sets a pace for the season. Mest isn’t the only one who believes he could be a state champion, and his drive has other runners setting high goals, as all members of the “fab five” expect to finish in the top 10, and, according to Klass, they just might.
It was a challenging first meet for Jefferson High’s young cross country girl’s team, but the foundation is being laid for progress, as freshman Peyton Stearns is eager to push herself individually and push her teammates along the way.
“In track I was a leaders, and I plan to bring that same mentality to cross country,” Stearns said.
One way Stearns encourages her teammates is leading by example, which is what she did during the Aug. 26 meet in Boulder. Her score of 22:17 was good enough to take first place in the junior varsity match, but she wants to do better. Her goal, she said, is to get under 21 minutes, and she believes she already can do so on a flatter course. Ultimately, her goals this season is to break the Jefferson High girls freshman record of 21:08. She’d also like to finish the season in the top 15, or at least the top 20.
JHS Cross Country Coach Karson Klass said he believes in Stearns.
“I like the goals she’s set for herself and I think they are achievable,” he said.
Klass also said he believes in his young girl’s cross country team to find themselves this season.
