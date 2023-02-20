Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Evening light rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Evening light rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.