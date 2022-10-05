There haven’t been many gutter balls for Nick Stone lately.
Owner of The Bowling Stones, Stone – of Belgrade – is the lone bowling alley maintenance man in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada. He’s booked out from now until February of 2023, with no sign of the demand decreasing.
“Bowling is in really good shape,” he said, “and this wasn’t the case for so long. Everyone remembers 2008. Bowling alleys really took a hit then, and that’s when the true mechanic shortage started. A lot of people didn’t want to work on something that’s dying.”
But Stone – whose father started the business – has lived all his life in a bowling alley, and he never doubted the industry would rebound somehow, even if it took a while.
He was right. Once COVID-related restrictions started to lift in 2021, Stone said bowling became a booming industry pretty much overnight.
“I’ve heard this from most everyone who owns a bowling alley,” Stone said. “Take Bozeman Bowl, for example, they are always full now.”
It was the demand for bowling that brought Stone to Boulder Sept. 22, where he installed new laser sensors at the six-lane bowling alley inside Dave’s 32oz Bar and Grill. Stone worked three 14-hour days with help from Dave’s handyman Thomas Meinders. It was an easy fix, and more of a proactive one, which Stone said was encouraging.
“It’s good to see an owner of a small bowling operation really care,” he said. “It’s the perfect bowling alley for a community this size.”
Stone said he encourages the Boulder community and those of Jefferson County to come out and bowl and enjoy a timeless pastime that’s fun for all ages, one that’s been here longer than most other activities.
“Even the Native Americans bowled,” Stone said. “It’s just something humans naturally do.”
Dave’s 32 oz owner Dave Schell, however, said he’d like to see a little more of that enthusiasm here locally, as he said most of the bowlers that come to his establishment are from Helena or Butte.
But as the weather shifts, Schell said he’s already noticed a surprisingly large increase in bowlers.
“It’s the busiest I’ve seen the bowling alley since I’ve owned the bar,” said Schell, who took ownership in November of 2021. “It’s got me encouraged about the winter, plus I’m really pleased with the work [Stone] did. I think it will make a difference.”
Perhaps Stone is right after all, Schell said, and Dave’s will see a bowling renaissance, returning the sport to the glory Phil and Tim’s experienced in the 70s and 80s.
“We’ll see,” he said. “It’s hard to say. We’re just glad to continue the tradition.”
