“Nobody knows about it. Barrels people know, but not this.”
Ava DePizzol of Boulder is no stranger to blank stares and confused silences when she describes her passion to her friends. She is part of an obscure community of endurance riders who compete in long-distance horse races through backcountry trails.
The events – sanctioned by the American Endurance Ride Conference – consist of daily races in which riders and their equestrian acquaintances race against the clock to complete the 25, 50 or 100-mile courses. Riders are limited to six, 12 and 24 hours respectively.
Even more impressive, DePizzol, 14, is part of an even smaller demographic of junior riders from Montana. For the soon-to-be JHS freshman, this means she competes against adults.
DePizzol began taking horse riding lessons when she was seven years old and credited her interest in the little-known sport to her grandmother Maura Morberg, a fellow hippophile (which means a love for horses, not hippos, although the latter would be entertaining) and endurance rider.
At only 11 years old, DePizzol entered her first event – a 25-mile trek in southern Idaho. Not having a horse of her own, she rode her training horse, Ted, a thoroughbred quarter horse. The pair completed the race, and DePizzol – despite the ups and downs – has never looked back.
In 2022, DePizzol was only 15 miles into a 50-mile ride when the horse she was on, Talladega, slipped on the rocky terrain. DePizzol instinctively reached out to brace her fall, with the full weight of the Arabian tumbling after her.
As a junior competitor, DePizzol is required to race with a sponsor – an adult rider who accompanies the junior as part of AERC’s safety regulations. Although, on this occasion, DePizzol was lucky not only to have the assistance of a sponsor, but to be able to call for help.
DePizzol’s mother Ann Morberg recalls, “It just so happened to be in one of the few places in all of her races where there is cell coverage.”
Crew members were quickly called and arrived on side-by-sides to rush DePizzol back to camp to receive medical attention. Fortunately, DePizzol would walk away from the incident with only a broken wrist.
When asked if this occurrence deterred her, she laughed and said simply, “No.”
Last year, DePizzol got a horse of her own, named Synful, a 14-year-old purebred Arabian.
Morberg told The Monitor that DePizzol’s independence has shone through since adopting the horse, saying, “Ava does everything. Feeding, training and caring for Synful is entirely on her.”
DePizzol wouldn’t have it any other way, describing the bond the two have fostered: “It’s a different feeling completing [rides] with your own horse. It’s your own training and hard work. I understand him and he will let me know if anything is wrong.”
For the endurance riding community, horse health is a top priority. Each event is highly regulated and every horse must go through several checkpoints to ensure that the equine’s health and safety are being closely monitored before, during and after each ride.
The AERC’s Welfare of the Horse Committee lists its mission on the organization’s website as: “Fostering peer pressure and a culture of protection of horses through non-coercive means.”
Both DePizzol and Morberg are significant promoters of endurance riding and would love to see more young people get involved.
“Find a horse, and put in the work,” DePizzol said.
At the end of July, DePizzol will depart for Spencer, Idaho, to attempt back-to-back 25-mile-long races at the Top O’ The World Endurance Trail Ride – a three-day event that follows trails climbing to nearly 9,000 feet in elevation along the Continental Divide.
Looking further into the future, DePizzol has aspirations of continuing her work with horses through a career as an equine nutritionist and chiropractor (Synful regularly gets his back worked on by DVM Sid Erickson).
DePizzol also hopes to one day complete The Tevis Cup – a 100-mile ride starting south of Truckee, California, and ending in historic Auburn – which she calls one of the hardest trails in the country.
Though many may have never even heard of endurance riding, DePizzol’s love for the sport is made clear through an ear-to-ear grin that develops across her face when she reminisces on her experiences riding through scenic landscapes with her faithful companion and long-faced friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.