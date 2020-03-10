The Boulder/Clancy junior high wrestling team closed its 2020 season with a dual mixer in Anaconda and then Dillon Jaycee Wrestling Tournament.
In the dual, March 5, the Boulder/Clancy team was defeated by Anaconda, 62-31. Liam Carroll, Kaiden Simpson, Bridger Niemeir, and Patrick Robinson notched pins, while Colin Field and Tyler McGady won by decision.
The next round was a mixer competition and several wrestlers notched victories. Among those competing for Boulder were Kaitlyn Davis, Parker Hornung, Keyan Coate, Jubal DeMers, Matthew Zelenka, Jeremiah Meskien, Isaac Van Blaricom, Noah Weldon, Brayden Martin, Kolbe Michaud, Keaton Poulsen, Raynger Schake, Ava Hardesty, Kaynen Martin, Saphirah Rowe, and Gabe Valvoda.
Dillon’s Jaycee Wrestling Tournament, held March 7, was a big event: 300 middle school wrestlers were entered, with a number of schools coming from the western part of the state.
Competing for Boulder/Clancy were Davis at 74 pounds, Hornung at 79 pounds, Carroll at 84 pounds, DeMers at 92 pounds, Field at 95 pounds, Zelenka at 110 pounds, Simpson and Van Blaricom at 120 pounds, Weldon at 128 pounds, Christian Gilmore and Brayden Martin at 130 pounds, Jack Johnson at 135 pounds, Niemeir at 142 pounds, Kaynen Martin and Hardesty at 150 pounds, Schake and McGady at 155 pounds, and Robinson at HWT.
None of the Panther wrestlers made it to the finals, but eight made the consolation finals. Niemeir, Kaynen Martin, McGady and Robinson took third place in their divisions, while Carroll, Zelenka, Brayden Martin and Johnson took fourth.
Boulder/Clancy finished third in the medium team category. With most of the Clancy wrestlers trying the sport for the first time it was a great accomplishment to have so many athletes reach the awards podium.
This concludes the campaign for the majority of the Boulder/Clancy team. Some of the wrestlers will continue as part of the Jefferson club, which will compete in the AAU State Folkstyle Tournament on March 14 and 15 and the Manhattan Mixer on March 19.
