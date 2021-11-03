With 800 meters to go in the Class B girls cross-country state meet on Oct. 23, Renae Parker was set to make her move. She was even with Broadwater High’s Emma Stolte for the lead; they had pretty much matched strides the entire race, just 0.57 seconds apart at the mile mark and 0.07 seconds at two miles.
Parker had talked this through with Jefferson High coach Karson Klass. They had seen Stolte all season, and they knew she had a strong closing kick. Their plan was for Parker to break out with half a mile to go—and, hopefully, to build a lead that Stolte couldn’t make up by the finish.
Parker had not come into the race with high expectations. She wasn’t feeling well, and she was still coming back from an injury—iliotibial band (IT) syndrome—suffered in a meet in Butte a month earlier. “I had no idea how it was going to go,” she said. “I just turned my brain off and ran. And I tried to stay with Emma.”
But here she was, the state championship still within reach with three minutes left. This was the moment.
And then, suddenly, Parker felt a searing pain in her right foot.
***
One of the pleasures of sport is the unheralded underdog who comes out of nowhere to take on the best. This fall’s version: A home-schooled kid who hadn’t run competitively in six years finishes second in the state championship.
I first encountered Renae Parker in August at Jefferson High’s season-opening meet. I was shooting photos at the crest of the hill just before the Boulder Cemetery. As the girls climbed the slope toward us, she was leading—but she was, as her father Dave noted, looking a little ragged.
A few minutes later, Dave heard from his wife Karen, who was at the finish line. Renae had finished second. I asked: Will she be happy with that? “No,” Dave said, laughing. “I don’t think so.”
He was right. “I was disappointed in myself,” Renae told me later, “because I didn’t run smart.”
Here’s what that means: Renae hadn’t run cross-country since fifth grade. This was her first high school race, and her first for Jefferson High. (A bill passed by the state legislature this spring allows home-schooled students to compete with their district school.) She had recently run a half-marathon, though, so she thought, more or less, how hard could 3.1 miles be?
It turns out: “Really hard. I didn’t know what I was doing. I thought I would make my move on the hill,” but that effort left her gassed for the downhill from the cemetery and the flat finish. Emma Stolte overtook her.
“I learned,” Renae said, “that you don’t make your move on a hill.”
***
Renae comes from a family of runners. Dave, a retired Air Force colonel, has run since high school, and Karen has competed in the Governor’s Cup race. Renae's older brother Nathan has run sub-three-hour marathons, and her sister Kristin starred in cross-country and track at Helena's Capital High School.
But until recently, Renae herself hadn’t run much. At Montana City School, she competed in cross-country and track—but she quit both in the fifth grade after developing shin splints.
Six months ago, she said, she decided to go out for a run. “I just wanted to find a way to clear my head. And it felt really good. It’s my way to relieve stress and escape.” She tried track again, competing with the Helena Vigilantes club, and found that running around an oval didn’t grab her. But longer distances—that she liked.
Last summer, her friend Delaney Stearns, who ran for Jefferson last fall before transferring to Capital High, connected her to Klass. He agreed to go for a run over Mt. Ascension, a 5,262-foot peak with 931 feet of elevation gain.
“She was kind of a beast,” Klass recalled. As he watched Renae bound uphill, “I thought, we’re running over Mt. Ascension, and she’s not even breathing.”
Renae liked the way Klass thought about running, which was in tune with her own approach: Running was a joy, a reward, and a way to stay focused. She asked if he could help her train for a marathon—and also, if she could join Jefferson’s squad this fall.
Klass didn’t have to think long about that. “I don’t think she quite knew her own ability,” he said. “I knew from the first time we ran, whew, this kid has something in her, some natural ability.” Renae trained with the Panthers through the summer, and “she made everything look pretty casual. But when we did our first time trial the first week before the meet [in Boulder], she came across in second place, neck and neck with Logan Hornung [Jefferson’s number-two boys runner]. I was like, holy smokes.”
***
Parker learned from her error in the Boulder meet. She finished second at the Belgrade Invitational race, and 11th in a big multi-state field at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula. Then came the knee injury at the Butte High Invitational. She pulled back for a couple of weeks after that, and at the Helena 7 of 7 meet Oct. 7, Klass could tell that her gait was off.
But at the state meet in Missoula, she was back on—until, with 800 meters remaining, she wasn’t. Without warning, Renae’s right foot had blown up, and the pain was intense. “It felt like my foot was exploding every time it hit the ground,” she said after the race.
Making her move now, building a lead on Stolte, was out of the question. Still, she kept up; her warrior instinct took over. “If you want to talk about toughness or resilience,” Klass said, “that’s Renae. Her natural temperament is very mild. But don’t buy that. She gets locked in. If you watch her at the start line, there’s definitely intensity.”
With 300 meters to the finish, Stolte started her kick—and Renae couldn’t match it. “I knew I couldn’t keep up,” she said, “and I just tried not to stop. I just wanted to make it to the finish.”
At the finish line, Dave Parker saw Stolte cross first at 19:18.91, and then watched his daughter “looking like she’s riding a lame horse.” Her time of 19:32.58 was a personal best for the 3.1 mile course, and it was 24 seconds faster than the third-place runner, Natalie Wood of Sweet Grass County.
Later, Renae would learn that she had a stress fracture in the second metatarsal bone. But in the moment, she limped over to her friend Stolte, who was lying on the ground in the finish area, exhausted. “Renae went over to help Emma get up,” Klass said.
“That’s who Renae is.”
