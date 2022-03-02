Jefferson High’s boys and girls basketball teams travel to Billings for the Southern Divisional tournament starting Thursday. Both teams took second at the District tournament in Belgrade two weeks ago and will be looking to place in the top three this weekend to qualify for the State Class B tournament March 10–11 in Bozeman.
Meanwhile, it seems kind of crazy, but track and field, tennis and golf are just around the corner. The boys track and field team will defend its state championship. Practices for all sports start Monday, March 14. Hopefully the weather will warm up some by then and most of the snow will be gone.
Jefferson High will host the first golf meet of the year on March 28 at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena. Volunteers are needed, so please contact the school if you can help.
This has been a great year for Jefferson High sports. Cross-country had a great season, football made it to the Class B semifinals, and volleyball took second at State. So far this winter, the wrestlers have taken third at State, and both basketball squads are in the divisional tournament.
Look for a strong spring from tennis, golf and track. Go Panthers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.