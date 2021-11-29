This is an exciting time of year: The gyms and weight room at Jefferson High are humming with activity as winter sports teams ramp up quickly to game form. Practices began November 18, lots of kids came for try-outs, and the first few days for wrestling and boys’ and girls’ basketball have gone smoothly.
The wrestlers will be the first to face competition, as they travel to Cascade for a large tournament this Friday and Saturday. They’ll host a big mixer on December 9, with two mats going in the JHS gym. And they’ll be in Whitehall the following weekend, December 10-11.
The basketball squads won’t see action until next weekend’s tournament in Red Lodge. While there, the varsity and JV teams will face Columbus on Friday, December 10, with the varsity boys tipping off at 12:30 p.m. The next day, they’ll play Colstrip: Varsity boys will once again start the action, at 9:30 a.m., followed by girls’ varsity at 11 a.m., JV boys at 3 p.m., and JV girls at 4:30 p.m.
The other schools in Red Lodge that weekend will be Forsyth, Joliet, Sweet Grass County, Glasgow and Red Lodge. There will be plenty of action over two full days of basketball.
It’s going to be a lot of fun watching these the Panthers this winter; we’re looking forward to great accomplishments from all these teams.
