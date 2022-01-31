With two weeks left until the basketball playoffs, the conference competition is coming into focus. After two more lopsided victories, Jefferson High’s girls—undefeated and ranked number one in in the state—have just one big test left in the regular season: a matchup this Friday with second-place Sweet Grass County.
The Panther boys, meanwhile, are battling in the middle of the conference pack. They took a hit Jan. 28 from first-place Three Forks, 96-54, and now sit in fourth place—but third place or even second is still possible.
At Three Forks, the girls started the varsity play. Three Forks hit the first 4 points for a 4-0 lead, but Brynna Wolfe hit a 3-pointer, Rachel Van Blaricom followed with 2 points and the Panthers never looked back. It was Dakota Edmisten with an old-fashioned 3-pointer and then a long 3-pointer, Van Blaricom with a 3-pointer, and Jefferson was up 21-12 at the end of one quarter.
Wolfe started the second with a 3-pointer and the Panthers doubled the Wolves after two quarters, 32-16. MacKenzie Layng put Jefferson up 38-18, and it was 44-23 at the end of three. Subs took over in the fourth, and Jefferson took the win, 52-33. Van Blaricom led the scoring with 15 points; Edmisten and Wolfe added 12 each. The Panthers made 10 of 13 free throws.
The boys started strong: Wade Rykal put the first points on the board, Tyler Harrington tied the game at 5 with 3-pointer, and he and Luke Eckmann kept the game close with long shots. But the Wolves went on a run in the final minutes of the first period to make it 26-13.
Harrington started the second quarter with a 3-pointer, and Eckmann followed with 2 points, but from then on it was all Wolves; their shooting show left the Panthers down 51-28 at the half. Three Forks certainly did not let up in the second half, knocking down another 45 points to take the win 96-54. Harrington led the Panthers with 19 points, while Trent McMaster had 8, and Eckmann and Jake Genger had 7 each.
On Saturday, the Panthers took on Choteau at home—and it was a totally different game. Harrington jump-started the scoring with a pair of 3-pointers, McMaster added 10 points, and Rykal had 7 as the Panthers charged to a 26-13 lead at the end of one.
The Jefferson defense clamped down in the second, holding Choteau to 4 points, and it was 43-17 at the half. The final: 70-35. Every Panther played and 11 scored in the game, with McMaster leading the team with 20 points.
The Lady Panthers had an easy time with the Bulldogs. Edmisten and Van Blaricom scored 6 each in the first period, fueling a 22-7 lead. Wolfe took over in the second, knocking down 9 of the Panther’s 19 points for a 41-16 halftime margin. The lead increased to 51-21 at the end of three, with six Panthers scoring, and the subs coasted to a 66-32 win. Edmisten led the scoring this time with 16.
The Panther squads have two games this week. They travel to Ennis on Thursday, then host Sweet Grass County on Saturday for Senior Night. Varsity boys play at 4 p.m., then the girls at 5:30 p.m. It should be good fun; come out and enjoy great high school basketball.
