Jefferson High’s boys track and field team took home the Class-B state championship again. And this time it wasn’t close.
The Panthers defended their 2021 title—and won their sixth track and field crown overall—in spectacular fashion, racking up 92 points in Great Falls with strong performances across a range of events. Loyola finished a distant second with 69 points; Bigfork was third with 66, and Broadwater fourth with 42.
The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, finished just one spot out of the trophies, their 39 points good for fourth place. Sweet Grass County took the girls crown with 99.5 points; Colstrip was second at 66.5, and Bigfork third at 49.
The boys’ victory was an all-around team effort—but senior Braden Morris was the key. Morris broke his ankle the last play of the football regular season and was sidelined for the entire basketball season. He spent the time doing everything he needed to do to be ready for track—and it certainly worked.
Morris won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.85 seconds, just 0.71 seconds off the Class-B record. He also won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.07 seconds, took second in the triple jump with a leap of 43’ 2.50”, and won the javelin throw with a throw of 167’ 4”. To cap off the weekend, he ran a leg on Jefferson’s winning 4x100 relay squad along with Tom Meyer, Jace Oxarart and Michael Emter.
Wade Rykal, who will join the University of Montana track and field team next year, improved on his 2021 performance by winning the shot put throw by over a foot, at 53’ 11.75”, as well as the discus, with a throw of 154’ 10”.
In other events, Jace Oxarart took eighth in the 100-meter dash, and Michael Emter was fifth in the 200 meters in 22.99 seconds. Logan Hornung took 16th in the 1,600 meters in 4:51.06 and 17th in the 3,200 meters in 10:46.74 seconds. Luke Mest was 17th in the 1,600 meters in 4:51.90, and 11th in the 3,200 meters in 10:30.50. Dylan Root took second in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.15 seconds, and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.86 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Jace Oxarart, Meyer, Root and Emter took second in 3:29.66. Meyer was 13th in the long jump at 19’ 3.75”. Dalton Noble took fourth in the shot put at 47’ 6.50” and 10th in the discus at 128’ 9”. And Luke Oxarart took ninth in the shot put, at 43’ 10.50”, and 19th in the Javelin, at 131’ 3”.
For the girls, Renae Parker won the 3,200 by more than 47 second with a time of 11:33.56, and took third in the 1,600 in 5:20.34. Kai Taylor took second in discus with a school record throw of 117’ 10”, and 13th in the shot put at 31’ 5.75”.
MacKenzie Layng took fifth in the javelin, at 116’ 5”. Clare Ronayne finished 12th in the 100 meters in 13.26, and 16th in the 200 meters in 28.34 seconds. Emma McCauley took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.36 seconds, third in the long jump with 16’ 4.50”, and third in the triple jump with 34’ 0.75” And the Panthers 4x400 relay team of Ronayne, Layng, Erica Shields and Arena Faler took 10th in 4:24.14.
The track and field performance capped a truly great year for Jefferson High School sports, including two team state titles, two second-place finishes, and multiple individual honors. It was so much fun to watch. Congratulations to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.