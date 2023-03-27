Our so-called spring weather has not been kind to Jefferson High sports. The ongoing snow and cold have forced cancellations of competitions in most parts of the state — and Panther teams are still making do with practices in the gyms, in school hallways, even in the library.
JHS was looking forward to hosting its annual start-of-season golf meet in Helena, but the lingering snow put a stop to that. Ditto for the tennis team’s meet Saturday in Three Forks. It’s not out of the ordinary for Montana at this time of year, but it’s no less frustrating.
Against the odds, though, the Jefferson track and field team joined in the Blue Devil Invite in Corvallis — which, thankfully, is relatively snow-free. Competing in a strong field, the Panthers’ results were promising.
For the boys, Luke Oxarart placed 10th in the 100-meter run in 12:08, and 7th in the shot put at 41' 4". Jace Oxarart finished 11th in the 100, in 12:12, and 3rd in the javelin at 145'. Luke Strizich was 14th in the 100 in 12:48, and 7th in the long jump at 18' 9.5". Jack Johnson placed 9th in the 400 in 58:93.
Among the distance runners, Luke Mest finished fourth in the 1600 in 4:52.58, and first in the 3200 in 10:20.74. Logan Hornung was 8th in the 1600 in 5:06.45; and Christian Gillmore was 13th in the 1600 in 5:44.49.
In the field events, Dalton Noble placed third in the shot put, at 45' 7.50". Tavan McMaster was 10th in the Javelin at 39' 10". Kaynen Martin was 12th in the discus at 109' 4". And Hunter Stevens finished 11th in the long jump, at 17' 11".
For the girls, Maria Mest finished 7th in the 1600 in 7:10.27; Clara Genger placed 8th in the same race in 7:25.91, while Hannah Stevens was 11th in 6:10.25.
Emma McCauley placed third in the 100 hurdles, in 17.20, and second in the long jump at 15'4.5". Joslyn Buckley finished 8th in the discus at 84' 2", and 5th in the javelin at 87' 6".
Hopefully, the Panther teams, all of which have good numbers this spring, will get outdoors soon. Tennis is scheduled to play this Thursday in Townsend, where the weather is usually a bit better than other parts of District 5B; JV tennis is set to play there Apr. 3. The track and field and golf squads are both eyeing competition this Saturday – track and field with a 10 a.m. start at Lockwood, and golf in Big Timber. Track also has a meet scheduled Apr. 4 in East Helena.
Meanwhile, the all-area basketball teams have been selected by the Helena Independent Record. Zach Zody and Dalton Noble both made the boys’ first team. Among the girls, Izzy Morris and MacKenzie Layng both made first team, while Austie May and Cameron Toney were named honorable mention. Congratulations!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.