December has arrived. In any other year, Jefferson High School would be gearing up for its first basketball and wrestling competitions.
As everyone is fully aware, however, this is far from a normal year — and with COVID-19 hitting every part of Montana and most everywhere else, schools have had to adjust. Last spring, the track, tennis, and golf seasons were canceled. Volleyball, cross country, and football saw their schedules altered.
And this winter, basketball and wrestling are likewise having to adjust. Practices will begin Monday, December 7, a little over three weeks later than the normal start date. Game schedules have had to be revised, and the shorter winter season has made it a challenge to get in all the competitions that were originally scheduled. And hanging over everything, with the number of COVID cases rising, is the fear that the seasons might not happen at all.
Jefferson High is doing everything possible to keep its buildings and grounds free from the virus, constantly cleaning and disinfecting everything. The school wants to keep the kids in class and the sports going.
If all continues to go well, the Panther basketball teams will open their season January 2, hosting Choteau. Hopefully, the wrestlers will be able to start that day also, a full month later than normal. With sports at all levels limiting the number of spectators, Montana high schools are doing their best to accommodate a small number of fans. Hopefully, a few parents and fans will be allowed and the schools can keep playing. Mask up and social distance: it certainly helps.
Throwback: 2007
Jefferson High school has always had great students: In the last seven years, Panther teams have twice had the highest GPA average among Class B schools — a great accomplishment that is shared by students, teachers, coaches, administration and parents.
The 2007 Panther teams did very well. The boys’ varsity basketball average GPA was 3.041, while JV boys averaged 3.277 and freshman 3.212. The girls’ basketball varsity averaged 3.449, with the JV at 3.386 and freshman 3.340. JHS cheerleaders that year averaged 2.906, wrestlers 3.068, and speech and debate 3.187.
Several athletes that year were highly successful. John Towle made all-state in cross country, finishing 14th in 17:23. Brittany Johnson and Whitney Giulio were all-state for the girls’ squad, with Brittany taking 6th in 19:51 and Whitney 10th in 20:07. The panther girls took 10th overall that year and the boys finished 17th.
In girls basketball, Lindsey Parsons and Kylie Bullock were voted all-state and first team in Class 6B; Angela Rutherford was voted second team. For the boys, Jonathan Olsen received all-state and first team, while Brian Bullock was voted second team. And Cody George made all-state in wrestling by taking 5th at State.
