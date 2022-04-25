Montana’s so-called “spring” continued to take its toll on Jefferson High sports. But as conditions improved, the Panthers eased back into action last week — looking as strong as they had before snow and cold put their seasons on hold.
At the Cottonwood Hills golf course outside Bozeman, the Jefferson boys extended their winning streak; their 333 team score bested Manhattan Christian, with 341, Anaconda at 347, and six other schools. Preston Field tied for second with an 81, Colin Field tied for 4th at 82, Luke Eckmann and Marcus Lee were 10th with 85, and Ben Werner was 15th at 87.
The lady Panthers took third, behind Manhattan Christian, at 370, and Three Forks at 392. Celi Chapman won individual honors by 12 shots, with a sparkling 75. Her teammate Jessie Harris tied for 8th at 98, Brynna Wolfe was 19th at 110, and Izzy Morris placed 23rd at 116.
This week, the varsity was scheduled to compete at Missoula’s Range Club on Tuesday and at Canyon Creek on Wednesday.
Tennis
The tennis girls took on at Townsend. The Panthers’ Morgan Knickerbocker defeated Angie Theriault, 7-5, 0-6, 7-2; Macee Murolo lost to Kira Kyung, 3-6, 2-6; Candela Ruis de Erenchun defeated Liz Collins, 7-5, 6-4; and Shayna Williams defeated Sydney Forrey, 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, Knickerbocker and Macee Murolo lost to Zoey Wickens and Lexi Howard, 2-6, 2-6; Rylee Baird and Williams defeated Brooke Edgerton and Cassidy Johnson, 6-1, 6-1. Makayla Murolo and Alexis Ris lost to Carson O’Dell and Ashton Obert, 1-6, 4-6; and Oma Chin and Ida Kalderon lost, 3-6, 2-6.
The girls then traveled to Great Falls Friday and Saturday for the large Simms meet, with 15 schools competing. In singles, Knickerbocker lost to Fort Benton, 0-6, 2-6; lost to Chinook, 1-6, 0-6, beat Granite, 6-3, 6-4; and lost to Choteau, 0-6, and Three Forks, 2-6, 2-6. Ruiz de Erenchun beat Fort Benton, 6-1, 6-4; lost to Chinook, 4-6, 2-6; beat Choteau, 2-6, 7-6, 7-3; and beat Three Forks, 6-2, 4-3.
Macee Murolo won four matches, topping Fort Benton, 6-3; Chinook, 2-6, 6-2, 8-6; Choteau in a rain and hail-shortened match 7-6, (7-5), 3-4; and Three Forks, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Joelle Quigley lost to Chinook, 1-6, 1-6; lost to Granite, 2-6; lost to Choteau, 1-6, 4-6; beat Three Forks, 6-2, 6-1; and lost to Poplar, 4-6. Agnes Lindberg lost to Fort Benton, 1-6; and Chinook, 3-6.
In doubles, Williams and Mikayla Murolo lost to Fort Benton, 0-6, 2-6; Williams and Grace Quigley lost to Chinook, 0-6, 0-6; Granite, 6-7, 1-7, 3-6; and Three Forks, 3-6. Kalderon and Grace Quigley lost to Fort Benton, 3-6, 3-6; and Kalderon and Murolo lost to Chinook, 1-6, 1-6, and Three Forks, 3-6, 1-6.
This Friday and Saturday the JV and Varsity teams will compete in the Dawg Bite tournament, played in Helena and at Jefferson High.
Track and Field
The track and field teams took part in a triangular meet in East Helena with Townsend and East Helena. Once again, the Panther boys dominated, taking first with 217 points; Broadwater scored 153 and East Helena 137. Broadwater won the girls’ title with 173 points; East Helena finished with 121, and Jefferson with 95.
In the boys’ 100 meters race, Jace Oxarart finished 3rd at 11.497, Tom Meyer was 4th at 11.531, and Luke Oxarart 6th at 11.796. Michael Emter won the 200 in 23.665; and Caleb Smartnick was 2nd in the 400 in 1:01.25. In the 800, the Panthers crowded the podium: Jack Johnson finished 2nd in 2:15.419; Dominick Hurlbert was 3rd in 2:15.816; his teammate Logan Hornung was 4th, 2:23.557; Luke Mest was 5th, 2:23.894; and Dylan Mikesell 6th, 2:32.035. Hurlbert took the 1600 meter race in 5:00.405; his teammate Hornung was 2nd in 5:03.61; Mest 3rd, 5:05.981; and Mikesell 5th, 5:08.766. Dylan Root finished 2nd in the 110 hurdles at 15.684, while Braden Morris was 4th at 17.539, and Hunter Steele 6th, 18.559. And Morris won the 300 hurdles in 41.16; Root was 2nd at 41.56.
In the field events, Riley Stock won the pole vault at 10’; John Armstrong was 3rd, 9’; Jake Genger 4th, 9’; and Root 5th, 9’. Peyton Coates finished 6th in the long jump, 16’5”. Dalton Noble won the shot put at 40’11.25”, while Tavan McMaster threw 34’6.75”. McMaster placed 5th in the discus at 91’8”. Morris won the javelin at 152’4”; Luke Oxarart was 3rd at 129’, and Kaynen Martin 4th at 111’. Genger won the high jump at 5’10”; Coates was 3rd at 5’4”, and Hunter Stevens 4th at 5’2”.
For the lady Panthers, Clare Ronayne took 4th in the 100, at 14.03; and 2nd in the 200, at 28.56. Erica Shields was 5th in the 100, 14.73. Renae Parker placed 2nd in the 1600, 5:36.361, while Brooke Eveland finished 6th at 6:54.887. Kai Tayler won both the shot put, at 31’8.25”, and the discus, at 90’5”. Arena Faler was 4th in the discus, at 68’4”, and won the javelin, at 91’3”. MacKenzie Layng placed 2nd in the javelin, at 90’7”. Emma McCauley was 3rd in the long jump, 14’6; and 1st in the triple jump, 35’.
And on Saturday, the track squads joined the Seeley Swan meet, with 18 schools competing in Missoula. The teams were short on athletes, but those who could make the trip enjoyed warmth and sunny skies – until the cold rolled back in.
The boys finished fourth in this one, behind Dillon, Bigfork, and Seeley-Swan. Meyer took 3rd in the 100-meter race, in 12:15; and 6th in the long jump, 19’4.25”. Johnson was 5th in the 800 in 2:13.87. Hurlbert was 5th in both the 1600, at 4:52.52, and the 3200, 10:53.86. Root placed 2nd in the 110 hurdles, 15.97 and in the 300 hurdles, 42.70. Morris finished 3rd in the 110 hurdles, 15.95; 6th in the javelin, 143’8”, and 3rd in the triple jump, 39’11”.
Wade Rykal took 3rd out of 94 throwers in the shot put, at 48’2”, and 4th in the discus, 134’10”. Abram Williams was 11th in the shot put, 40’ 7.5”. Genger placed 3rd in the high jump, 5’10.
The lady panthers finished 13thas a team, with 14 points. Among individual performances, Faler was 16th in the 200, in 29.82, and 13th in the discus, 82’. Eveland placed 9th in the 1600, 6:29.45. McCauley was 4th in the 100 hurdles, 17;32, and 2nd in the triple jump, 33’5”. Tayler placed 10th in the shot put, 29’11.5”, and 5th in the discus, 103’. And Layng was 8th in the javelin, 94’9”.
This week the top 10 meet in Missoula was scheduled for Tuesday; the small schools meet in Helena is Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and the Butte Central meet is Saturday at 10 a.m.
