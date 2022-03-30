Spring sports start this week, and the nice weather has allowed Jefferson High teams to be outside for the practices required before any regular season competition can be held. That’s not always the case in Montana, where indoor practices are often the rule in March—but this year has been an exception.
Golf got in its first meet on Monday with the Jefferson High School invitational at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena. Nine schools attended the meet; results will be in next week’s issue of The Monitor.
The golf teams will play in Hamilton on March 31 and at Big Timber on April 2. They will be in Townsend April 6, and April 8–9 they’ll tee off in Eureka.
Track and field opens its season at Lockwood on April 2. With many Class B schools coming in from as far away as Baker, the meet will give the Panthers a look at teams they don’t normally see until the Divisional meet.
The track and field squads will travel to Polson April 8, where they’ll square up with teams in the western part of the state, and on April 9 they will compete in the Townsend meet that's held at East Helena.
Tennis will be busy as well. The JV girls will be at Manhattan facing Three Forks on April 4; on April 7, the varsity squad will be at Townsend, playing Red Lodge at 2:30 p.m. and Townsend at 4 p.m. After that, it’s on to Choteau for a two-day meet April 8–9, and then to East Helena on April 12.
It’s really great to see spring sports starting. All the teams look good and have great numbers participating this year, so there’s lots of fun coming up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.