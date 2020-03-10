Practices started Monday for Jefferson High’s track and field, tennis and golf squads. The Boulder area is in much better shape than last year at this time, when there was still two to three feet of snow covering the tennis courts and track. So hopefully, the athletes will get in more quality practices – and the seasons will open on schedule.
But in other parts of the state, there’s still some great basketball being played. The South Divisional basketball tournaments were held at MetraPark Arena in Billings last week. Lodge Grass took the boys’ title, while Colstrip edged previously unbeaten District 5B champ Sweet Grass County for the girls’ crown.
This year, the Division approved a nine-team format with a play-in game, and the new approach went well. In the girls’ tournament, Whitehall and Huntley Project played on Wednesday night with the winner continuing and the loser going home. Whitehall came out on top, 61-51, and was placed in the regular eight team bracket. On the boys’ side, Whitehall took on Columbus, with Columbus scoring in the last seconds for a 36-34 win.
Thursday’s opening round for the boys’ bracket saw Three Forks best Colstrip, 50-44; Huntley Project cruise past Lame Deer, 60-36; Manhattan beat Red Lodge, 58-48; and Lodge Grass over Columbus, 78-59. In the girls’ bracket, Sweet Grass County took Lodge Grass, 53-36; Forsyth got past Columbus in a low scoring game, 28-20; Roundup edged Three Forks, 36-24; and Colstrip beat Whitehall, 48-36.
Friday’s action started with the loser-out consolation games. Columbus’ girls got by Lodge Grass, 37-35, and Whitehall beat Three Forks, 43-38. For the boys, Colstrip edged Lame Deer, 65-63, and Columbus beat Red Lodge, 69-53.
In second round games in the winners’ brackets, Three Forks took down the top-ranked boys’ team in the state, Huntley Project, 45-37; and Lodge Grass beat Manhattan, 73-66. On the girls’ side, Sweet Grass County got past Forsyth, 51-45, to extend its undefeated season; and Colstrip got by Roundup, 39-32.
Saturday’s competition opened with the consolation finals at Rocky Mountain. In the girls’ elimination game, Forsyth beat Whitehall, 47-40, to end the Trojans’ great season. Forsyth then rolled past Roundup, 51-31, to take third place and a ticket to the state tournament.
And Columbus shocked Huntley Project in overtime, 60-54, in the boys’ game. So the number one-ranked team in Class B was out of the tournament—unreal, but that is why we have tournaments. Columbus went on to lose to Colstrip, 54-53 for the third-place trophy.
Lodge Grass beat Three Forks in the boys’ title game, 73-50; and Colstrip finally stopped Sweet Grass County, 45-38. All four teams advance to State.
If you want to watch some great high school basketball, head to the class B State championship this Thursday through Saturday at the Butte Civic Center. First round games Thursday on the girls’ side have Colstrip vs. Shelby at 9:00 am, Loyola Sacred Heart vs. Harlem at 10:30, Malta vs. Forsyth at 3:30 and Sweet Grass County vs Big Fork at 5:00 pm. On the boys’ side, Lodge Grass vs. Shelby at 12:00, Arlee vs. Rocky Boy at 1:30, Fairfield vs. Colstrip at 6:30 and Three Forks vs. Deer Lodge at 8:00pm.
In other State basketball, the Class AA championship plays out at MSU Brick Breeden Field house in Bozeman, while Class A is at Metra Park Arena in Billings and Class C is at the University of Montana.
