Jefferson High School graduate Aubrey McMaster was named the Panthers’ new girls head basketball coach, succeeding Sarah Layng, by the JHS Board of Trustees on May 16.
McMaster graduated JHS in 2018. A 5’ 11” guard, she averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists over her Panther career — and 17 points per game in her senior year. A three-sports athlete, she was named Academic All-State nine times.
After high school, she played basketball at Montana Tech, averaging 4.3 points in her redshirt freshman year before transferring to Yellowstone Christian College.
McMaster, who served as an assistant last season under Layng, is still continuing her education with on-line courses in physical training and is excited to coach the Panther girls next season.
When asked what her goals are, she stressed getting players to work hard, play with confidence, learn more about the game of basketball, and trust their teammates. Making State is the goal, and with her returning players, the chances look very good. The girls have been in open gym this spring, have already played in a tournament in Dillon and have four more tournaments scheduled this summer.
The Jefferson High School boy's basketball team has been working out this spring, as well — and it looks to have another strong season under the direction of Head Coach Anthony Connole.
For the fall, volleyball will continue to be strong as Coach Mike Majors returns to guide the girls. Clint Layng is getting ready to have the football teams going this summer, with a lot of returning players. Cross country will also be in contention, with Coach Karson Klass giving the runners instructions.
Panther sports teams brought a lot of MHSA trophies home last year — especially the boys’ track and field squad, which took a third straight Class B state championship under Sarah Layng’s direction. The boys look to be favored next year for a fourth state crown. And overall, 2023-2024 will be a very exciting year to be part of at Jefferson High School.
