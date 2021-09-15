Goats:
- Kassidy Dunagan
- Ashley Koenig
- Drew Zipperian
- Sassidy Parsons
Team Penning:
- Eddy, Quinten and Ashley McCauley
- Ryan and Cassidy Parsons, Brynna Wolfe
- Craig and Hunter Turk, Amber Aimsbaugh
- Justin and Megan McCauley, Kody Mintyala
Team Branding:
- Cal and Mo Douglas, Cody Richardson, Jamie Jenks
- Chase and Cotton Holt, Clint Trask, Amber Aimsbaugh
- Bo and Kelly Carey, Dawson Patritti, Justin Carey
- Dan Rowland, Joel Davis, Cole Jeske, Shaelie Palmer
Ladies Breakaway:
- Cassidy Parsons
Ribbon Roping:
- Ashley and Albert Koenig
- Cassidy Parsons, Maylea Dawson
- Drew Zipperian, Jamie Jenks
Barrel Racing:
- Brynna Wolfe
- Drew Zipperian
- Jamie Jenks
- Sarah Kemnitz
- Cassidy Parsons
- Ashley Koenig
Cow Riding:
- Trystan Neimeyer
- Kylar Rintamaki
Steer Riding: No qualified riders.
