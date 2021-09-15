Goats:

  1. Kassidy Dunagan
  2. Ashley Koenig
  3. Drew Zipperian
  4. Sassidy Parsons

Team Penning:

  1. Eddy, Quinten and Ashley McCauley
  2. Ryan and Cassidy Parsons, Brynna Wolfe
  3. Craig and Hunter Turk, Amber Aimsbaugh
  4. Justin and Megan McCauley, Kody Mintyala

Team Branding:

  1. Cal and Mo Douglas, Cody Richardson, Jamie Jenks
  2. Chase and Cotton Holt, Clint Trask, Amber Aimsbaugh
  3. Bo and Kelly Carey, Dawson Patritti, Justin Carey
  4. Dan Rowland, Joel Davis, Cole Jeske, Shaelie Palmer

Ladies Breakaway:

  1. Cassidy Parsons

Ribbon Roping:

  1. Ashley and Albert Koenig
  2. Cassidy Parsons, Maylea Dawson
  3. Drew Zipperian, Jamie Jenks

Barrel Racing:

  1. Brynna Wolfe
  2. Drew Zipperian
  3. Jamie Jenks
  4. Sarah Kemnitz
  5. Cassidy Parsons
  6. Ashley Koenig

Cow Riding:

  1. Trystan Neimeyer
  2. Kylar Rintamaki

Steer Riding: No qualified riders. 

