Dear Editor,
Senator Steve Daines claims that he is fighting for working Montanans in Congress, but so far I haven’t seen much evidence of that. He does not support basic policies to lower drug prices through Medicare negotiations, to increase taxes on billionaires and greedy corporations that are price-gouging us on everything from gas to meat, or other common sense policies that make housing, childcare and health care more affordable.
These are popular proposals that voters–Republicans, Independents, and Democrats–support and that would help millions of people, including my family.
Elected leaders like Senator Daines should do their jobs. He needs to focus on the basics like affordable medicine, health care, education and safe communities instead of pandering to partisan political agendas that don’t serve real people. And please, Senator, vote for the bill that will help our sick and dying veterans. It's the right thing to do.
Terry Minow, Boulder Valley
