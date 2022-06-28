From Spire Rock in Pipestone to Sheep Mountain in Clancy, dotting the granite outcroppings that poke through the ground from the Boulder Batholith below, as many as 150 routes across the county attract local climbers and those from around southwest Montana, offering an up-close and personal way to literally get in touch with the geology that gives Boulder its name.
Routes range in difficulty from mild scrambles to vast expanses of overhanging, featureless granite that seem impossible to scale — but climbers have found a way. Regardless of difficulty, all routes and climbing locations offer convenient access and stunning views of the surrounding landscape that have to be earned through vertical achievement.
Some routes—traditional or “trad” style routes—require climbers to place removable gear into cracks to protect them in case of a fall. Others, called sport routes, feature bolts along the way, allowing climbers to clip their ropes to a bolt with a carabiner rather than placing their own removable gear. Others have top anchors that can be accessed by a hike or scramble, allowing for a rope to be affixed above without first ascending; those are referred to as top-rope routes. Climbing routes are ranked by difficulty from 5.1 to 5.15, with routes rated 5.10 and harder divided into four subcategories: a, b, c, d.
Sheep Mountain
The granite outcroppings and spires on the south side of Sheep Mountain near Clancy have been a go-to crag for Helena-area climbers for decades. Exit Interstate 15 at Clancy, drive northwest past Legal Tender restaurant, bear right and take Cutoff Road to Lump Gulch Road, then head west. Immediately after the road surface transitions to dirt, make a right turn onto Sheep Mountain Road.
For starters, head to Haystack Rock: Drive 1.7 miles up Sheep Mountain Road, go past the turnoff marked for the climbing area, and turn right into the parking area just beyond. Haystack holds a variety of climbs from 5.6 cruisers to 5.10d challenges, many of which feature top-rope anchors easily accessed via an unroped scramble up the north end of the formation. Parking is ample and the belay pads at the bottom of routes are spacious and level. Views of the Elkhorns and Casey Peak are unparalleled—but you have to climb to the top first.
For a greater challenge and longer adventure, take the turnoff toward the climbing area to access the Right Rock and Upper Rock areas, which feature a variety of moderate and difficult trad routes up south-facing granite spires. Other climbs are dotted across the mountainside.
Spire Rock
Rising from a sagebrush valley crisscrossed with off-road trails, Spire Rock offers a few dozen routes across twin granite towers in the high desert. From the Pipestone exit on Interstate 90, head north on Delmoe Lake Road for 5.3 miles. Turn right onto U.S. Forest Service road 8639, then turn left onto 8636, which ends at a parking area at the eastern base of the spires.
The north face of Queen spire—the southern of the two spires, and directly west up a gully from the parking area that runs between the two formations—holds at least 19 routes, mostly top-rope, ranging from 5.6 to 5.12d. For a longer day out, look north to the King for trad routes up to 140 feet tall.
More climbing
Homestake Pass, west of the Pipestone exit on I-90, offers nearly 100 bouldering “problems”—short climbing challenges generally less than 15 feet tall that are climbed unroped and emphasize movement techniques over vertical gain. There are a handful of climbing routes there, too. You can also find a few dozen bouldering problems around Ringing Rocks, accessible from the Pipestone exit, and bouldering and climbing at McClusky Mountain just north of that.
Try two moderate bolted sport routes on a rock face along Elkhorn Road east of Boulder, directly across the road from the Twentyone Gulch trailhead. And there are a handful of bouldering problems—and nearly limitless potential for more—on the western slope of Bull Mountain, near the high point of Whitetail Road just south of Boulder, uphill from USFS road 9497.
For more information on climbing areas, routes and locations, visit mountainproject.com or pick up a copy of Central Montana Rock, a guidebook available at the Base Camp store and Stonetree Climbing Gym in Helena.
Editor’s note: Rock climbing is inherently dangerous and even small mistakes can cause severe injury or death. Make sure you and your partner have the proper equipment and training before climbing. To learn more about how to start climbing, contact Base Camp, Stonetree, or the Helena Climbers Coalition.
