Jefferson County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Doug Dodge offers these tips to help property owners prepare for wildfire season.
•Before spring arrives, make some minor changes that could be the difference in your home surviving a wildfire. If you have attic vents, are they covered by 1/8” metal screens to prevent embers from entering your house? Do you have flammable material stored under your decks or up against your structure? Are your door mats made of a material that will readily ignite? Are your roofs and gutters free from leaves, needles, or other flammable materials?
•Outside the house, trim ladder fuels, the brush and low branches below trees, to reduce the threat of fire moving from the ground into the crowns, or upper branches, of the trees. Thin trees, or small groups of trees, to keep at least 15 feet between the crowns to help reduce both the potential intensity and spread of a wildfire.
•Is your address clearly posted with a reflective address marker? One of the major challenges emergency responders face in Jefferson County is being able to find an address that is poorly displayed. Take a minute to replace your address marker if it is hard to see.
•Finally, do you have a plan for what to do if a wildfire, or any major incident, were to force you from your home, or prevent you from getting back? How would you evacuate if you needed to, and what would you take? Do you have an out-of-area contact that everyone in your family could reach in the event local phone resources are overwhelmed? Do you know how to get emergency information, including signing up for reverse notifications? Many of these preparations are small and easily achievable, if folks take the time to tackle them. It can be hard to imagine wildfire this time of year, but the more residents think about it now, the better off they will be when it does arrive. For questions about any of these ideas or other resources, call Jefferson County’s Office of Disaster and Emergency Services at 406-225-4035.
