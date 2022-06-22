Jefferson Valley Fine Arts group is looking for artists and photographers to participate in a two-day exhibit being held during the 2022 Frontier Days, July 22 and 23rd. Cost to exhibit is $15.00, no commissions will be charged on sales. It will be held at the Borden Building conference room located on North Main Street entrance in Whitehall. This is the sixth year for the Frontier Day exhibit and the weekend celebration provides wonderful exposure to our exhibiting artists! Please come join the fun!
This year, we are inviting all counties in our surrounding areas to Include Butte Silver Bow, Madison, Beaverhead, and Lewis and Clark so please help spread the word. We want this to be the biggest and best exhibit yet. If you are new to the exhibit and would like to participate, please call Michele Franich at (406) 490-6586 to provide your contact information so you will receive the upcoming notifications and instructions to ensure you are included in this exhibit. If you have exhibited in the past, reserve your spot today!
Looking forward to seeing you all soon
