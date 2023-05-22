Wesley Alfred Beatty passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2023, at St Peter’s Hospital in Helena.
Wes was a fourth-generation Montanan. He was born in Helena on January 5, 1936, the only child of Ruth (Moline) and George Milton Beatty, and grew up on a ranch on Beaver Creek east of Winston, Montana.
His education included elementary school in a one-room school house on Beaver Creek, followed by three years at Broadwater High School in Townsend. After his junior year, the family moved to Roberts. Wes finished his high school education at Red Lodge High School and graduated in 1953. After high school, Wes attended Coyne Electric in Chicago, Illinois. Upon completion of his electrical training, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1957.
Wes married Margaret Ellen Fordyce on April 20, 1958, in Bozeman. Together they had three daughters; Debora, Gail and Wandy.
Wes’s career began at Mountain Bell phone company in Great Falls. In 1958, he started a new career in the paint business with Glidden General Paint. Later, he worked for Columbia Paint. In 1972, he moved the family to Clancy. Shortly after, Wes changed employment from Columbia Paint to Benjamin Moore. Wes retired from Benjamin Moore in 1997.
Wes enjoyed the outdoors, particularly riding horses, chopping and stacking wood, hunting and fishing. He made annual fishing trips to Saskatchewan with his buddies and grandsons. Wes and Margaret travelled extensively, visiting all U.S. states, most Canadian providences, and several European countries, and taking many cruises.
Wes was active in the Masonic organization, with memberships in the Morning Star Lodge, Boulder/Basin Lodge, and Ottawa Lodge. He was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Algeria Shrine Temple, and York Rite. In addition, he had memberships in the Sons and Daughters of the Montana Pioneers, United Commercial Travelers, and National Rifle Association.
Wes is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Saint Margaret; daughters Debora (John) Hawkins, Gail (Phillip) Amicucci, and Dr. Wandy (Dr. David Sibley) Beatty; three grand-children, Lt. Zachary (Katelyn) Amicucci, Dr. Catherine (Colton Riebe) Hawkins, and Ian Amicucci; and one great grandchild, Clancy Amicucci. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Milton Beatty.
A service celebrating Wes’ life was held on Friday, May 19 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. Burial with military honors followed at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital, Boulder/Basin Masonic Lodge, or Montana Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Wes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.