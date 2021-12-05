Wanda “Micki” Alice Briski passed away November 11, 2021, at Bear Grass Suites, in Boulder.
She was born August 18, 1934, in Clay County, Kentucky to Cooney Asher and Edna Sizemore. At the age of six, she was adopted by her maternal aunt, Cora Lee Smith and uncle, Judge Pilson Smith, of Greensburg, Kentucky, along with her brother, Orville.
After graduating high school, Micki enlisted in the United States Air Force in September, 1952, and was stationed with the 3201st Boat Squadron at Elgin Air Force Base, Florida. She obtained the rank of Airman Third Class before being honorably discharged in December, 1953.
She married A1C William E. Hart, and moved to Des Moines, Iowa. Micki and William had two children together, Tamara and William Jr. She later married the love of her life, UT4 James M. Brittle, and had two more children, Toni and Jaimie.
Micki was a military wife for most of her life. She lived in a number of places: Taipei, Taiwan; Corpus Christi, Texas; San Diego, California; Port Hueneme, California; Adak, Alaska; Great Lakes, Illinois; Oxnard, California; Midway Island, and Puerto Rico. Her favorite place was Midway Island, known as the Navy’s “most beautiful isle,” with its splendid beaches, vegetation, birds, and climate. While living on Midway, she gained the reputation as the most avid collector of “fish balls,” Japanese glass floats which are the most prized marine treasures that wash ashore on the Pacific islands.
After Puerto Rico, Micki moved back to Port Hueneme Naval Base, “home of the Seabees,” and worked for the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation command. She was known as “Mom” to hundreds of young Seabees for the care and love she showed to her “boys.”
Micki loved animals and took in all strays. She always gave a helping hand to those in need and always showed her love to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She resided in Bear Grass Suites in Boulder Montana the last six years of her life.
Micki was preceded in death by her husband, Alois Briski. She is survived by four children, Bill Hart (Denise) of Richland, Washington, Tammi Powell (John) of Butte, Toni Barnes (Jake) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Jim Brittle (Sherri} of Ventura, California. Also, 13 grandchildren: Brian Smith, Amy Miller (David), Emily Klug (Cody}, Anna Brown (Bryan), Sarah Allen (Chris), Jake Powell, Anthony Barnes, Sunny Barnes, Shelly Sazandoff (Miah), Bo Barnes (Roxi), Tuff Barnes (Chloe), LCpl Mike Brittle, and Kaylyne Brittle. And 18 great grandchildren: Alexander Boyd, Walker Smith, Brynn Smith, Paige Smith, Caleb Miller, Cohen Miller, Corah Miller, Charles Klug, Olivia Allen, Colter Allen, Emma Mae Allen, Maxwell Ream, Siggy Barnes, Addi Barnes, Clemence Sazandoff, Lennon Sazandoff, Carson Barnes, and Jacey Barnes.
The family is forever grateful to Bear Grass Suites for their wonderful care. They will always be remembered as part of our family. A special thank you to Carolyn Lewis for taking Mom to the farmer’s market, Boulder rodeo, and outings; and to Jim Quinlin for bringing laughter back into Mom’s life, and for their shared friendship while at Bear Grass.
A small family funeral was held in Boulder, Montana, on November 18, 2021. Donations in remembrance of Micki may be made to the Jefferson County Animal Shelter, Boulder, Montana or to Bear Grass Suites, P.O. Box 629, Boulder.
