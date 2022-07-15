Thurlow “Lee” LeRoy Mason, who died recently in Boulder, was born on December 18, 1942 in Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota, the eighth child of Thuel LeRoy Mason and Agnes Mathilde Nelson. He had seven siblings: Wilma “Lorraine”, Burneita “Beets” Juella, Audrey Ione, Arla Theola, Joan “Marlys”, Shirley Ann, and Janet Ardelle.
Lee grew up in Appleton, Minnesota and attended Appleton Schools, graduating in 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Fort Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas.
After military service, Lee went back to school and completed a degree in nursing, later working as an LPN. On December 18, 1971, he married Donna Ione Stenstrom, the daughter of Laverne and Anna (Draper) Stenstrom, in Hennepin County, Minnesota. Lee became the loving father to two stepsons, Terry and Timothy. The family moved to Helena by 1980, and by 1985 had relocated to Boulder.
Lee was preceded death by his parents, his wife Donna in 1991 and his stepson, Terri LaBrec in 2011; and four sisters, Wilma Sorenson, Audrey Reuss, Arla Sorenson, and Marlys Beckers. He is survived by his stepson, Timothy LaBrec from Helena; a grandchild, Phoenix; three sisters, Burneita “Beets” Anderson of Cambridge, MN, Shirley Hermeling of Minnetonka, MN, and Jan Weir of Mankato, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Friday August 5th at 11:00, at the Boulder Cemetery.
