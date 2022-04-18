Terri (Simonich) Brooks, 73, of Hemphill, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her residence.
Terri was born on October 19, 1948 in Butte to Robert Norman Simonich and Betty Lorene Powell. She was raised and educated in Whitehall. She lived in various and diverse places throughout her life, the past 20 years in Texas.
She spent her several years working behind a desk in a medical clinic, and later occupied the passenger seat of a semi-truck driven by her husband. She was able to see a lot this beautiful nation from behind that windshield in between reading an entire series of books to him while he drove. Later she started her own truck dispatch business, which kept her busy for many years until she finally hung up the phone and hit the off button on her work life on December 31, 2019.
Terri is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years and the love of her life, Dale Brooks of Hemphill, Texas; a son, John R. Willoughby and wife, Heather, of Colstrip; daughters Shauna Willoughby, of Helena, and Christine Roth, of Cochrane, Alberta Canada; a brother, Tony Simonich and wife, Beth, of Helena; sisters Sandy Randall, of Colombia Falls, and Debbie Molitor, of Aberdeen, South Dakota; grandchildren Danielle Robinson, Olivia Willoughby, Ian Willoughby, Jacob Willoughby, Cam Quennell, and Joel Quennell; the greatest great grandson in the universe, Wyatt James Robinson; a brother-in-law, Gary Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Norman Simonich and Betty Lorene Simonich; and a brother, Rob Simonich.
Cremation arrangements were handled by Starr Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and plants the family asked for donations to be made to Epilepsy Research or Research on COPD.
Condolences and memories can be shared at starrfuneralhome.com.
