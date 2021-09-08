Susan Schell, 62, of Boulder, passed away August 19, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Susan was born February 1, 1959, in Neptune, New Jersey, to Russell Lynn Crockett and Joan Marie Hayward Crockett. She was a member of Life Church in Boulder, Montana. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, and she loved all animals. One of her favorite past times was watching eagles in their natural habitat.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Kelli (Justin) Lynch of Victor, Idaho; a brother, Douglass (Diane) Crockett of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a sister, Sharon Crockett of Indianapolis, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David M Crockett.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at 7 p.m. on August 20, 2021, at Life Church in Boulder, Montana, and in Indianapolis, Indiana, at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.