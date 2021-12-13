Steve Streib passed away on December 8, following a brief illness, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls with his son Robert by his side and surrounded by family.
Steve was born in Helena on July 27, 1958, fifth of the eventually nine children born to Jim and Jackie Streib of Boulder. He was raised in Boulder and attended schools here, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1976. Steve was raised in the family grocery business and grew up working there through high school.
Steve had many different jobs, mostly in the grocery business. He worked as a butcher for Safeway in Montana and Wyoming. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Hawaii as a mechanic. He then returned to take over and buy the family grocery, Boulder Cash. He converted the grocery store to expand the state liquor store that he also purchased. He owned and operated the liquor store until his passing.
Steve married Doris Browning. They later divorced but remained good friends. Robert was born from this marriage in 1982.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Jackie; his siblings David and Kevin; and his ex-wife Doris.
Steve is survived by his son Robert (Misty) Streib and grandchildren Felicity, Kyler, and Nevaeh. He is also survived by his aunt Dee Garden; siblings Rick (Sandy), Lisa (Steve) Barker, Dan, James (Julia), Stephanie (Mike) Howell, and Ellen Harne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. K&L Mortuaries is handling the arrangements.
