Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.