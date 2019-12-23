Shirley Ann (Steffan) Lambeth, age 81, of Fargo, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was residing in Cedar Square (Bethany Skilled Nursing) at Bethany on University.
Shirley Lambeth was born on September 24, 1938 to Elmer Steffan and Signe (Hagen) Steffan in Philipsburg, Montana. She lived in Montana and Idaho as a child. She graduated from Wallace High School in 1956. She attended St. Patrick School of Nursing in Missoula, MT and graduated in 1959. She began her nursing career in Bozeman. She married William (Bill) Jay Lambeth on July 5, 1959 and together, they raised four children.
After moving to Eastern Montana, Shirley worked as a Registered Nurse in Glendive and other Eastern Montana facilities for 20 years, with much of her career spent in elder healthcare.
In 1987, Shirley began working for the State of North Dakota Health Department as a Nursing Surveyor. She traveled the state extensively and enjoyed her time visiting various facilities. In 1990, Shirley obtained a similar position with the State of Montana, and she and Bill moved back to their beloved Montana. She retired in 2001. She consulted with a local facility for several years after retiring. Shirley and Bill celebrated 54 years of marriage before his passing.
Shirley was passionate about sewing, reading, cooking, baking, gardening and canning. Although she was separated from her children by distance, they kept in regular contact and spent time together when possible.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and is survived by her children Shawn (Martha) Lambeth, Kari (Gary) Zuroff, Erica (Jon) Rainsberry, and Danice (John) Hackman; grandchildren Leah Zuroff, Trevor (Lauren) Zuroff, Michael and Katie Lambeth, Colton and Devon Rainsberry, Tyler and Kaden Hackman; great-grandchildren Laiken, Kyler, and Rowan Ollerman, Roman, Abram, and Charles Zuroff, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Cremation has taken place and interment will be in Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan, MT at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family by mail to: Lambeth Family, c/o Kari Zuroff, 957 Eaton Dr, Dickinson, ND 58601.
