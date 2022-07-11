Shandalynn Rose Gee Bragg, who died on July 4, was born July 11, 1982 at 1:23 a.m. at the Dahl Memorial Clinic in Skagway. She lived in many places during her lifetime: In Alaska, Skagway, Anchorage, North Pole, and Willow; Chittenden, Vermont, and Montana — most recently in Boulder. She attended the Rutland High School and then Skagway High School, where she graduated in 2000.
Shandalynn achieved a Journeyman license in carpentry after attending a 4-year program at ACTT, where she graduated at the top of her class. She loved to build things and was excellent at her trade. She loved being busy and doing activities with her friends and family: fishing, kayaking, ATVs, camping, hunting, hiking, gold mining, crafting, drawing and painting.
All of her grandmothers held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Jean Marie and Vance Gee; maternal grandfather Jan Nelson; and step-grandparents Beverly and Jimmie Brown.
She is survived by her parents Karen (John) Brown and Bradford (Maribeth Shum) Gee; maternal grandmother Bonnie Nelson; brother Adam (Leigh Ryan) and niece Isabella; brother John (Chanel Maika) Brown Jr. and his children Tristan, Mason, Ikaiak, Kalia, Keani, Mikayla; sisters Bria Marie (Christopher) Camp; Melissa (Ricky) McNeel and nephew Landen; aunts and uncles Edward (Joan) Gee; Bonnie (Roland “Buddy”) Smith; and cousins “Skippy” Roland Jr.; Janet (Thomas Roberts) Reid, Tony, Edward (Sheri) Nelson, Richard (Bambi), James (Molly); Christine (“Zack” Mike) Ellis, and Kyle, Jestine, and Jayce.
A funeral service was held on July 10 at Set Free Ministries, 614 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Shandalynn.
