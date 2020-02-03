Ruth F. Sever, age 94, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in a senior foster care in Eagle Point, OR. Ruth was born in Missoula, Montana on December 5, 1925 to Elsie (Adair) and Victor Friend. From the age of four, Ruth was raised by her grandmother, Emily Adair. She attended Hamilton Public Schools and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1943 at the age of 16.
Ruth met and married Donald K Sever in California on January 7, 1947. They were married for 42 years.
They eventually relocated to Butte, where they resided for a number of years. From Butte they moved to the ghost town of Elkhorn, Boulder Valley and then to the small mining town of Basin, where they raised four children.
Ruth was employed at the Montana State Training School for the majority of her work life, as an attendant. During that time she also trained as a practical nurse. Ruth retired in 1985. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling. She later moved to Lewiston, Idaho to be close to one of her daughters, and then to Medford, Oregon.
Ruth had many hobbies and interests; they included gardening, yard work, knitting, playing cards and attending church. Her children benefited from her knitting by having plenty of hats, mittens and sweaters for the long winter seasons. She also learned to drive, which allowed for rides and picnics in the surrounding mountains.
Ruth is survived by her daughters Lynda (Mel) Haghan, Central Point, Oregon and JoAnne (Tim) Campbell, Ennis, Montana. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Ruth is preceded in death by a daughter Donna Rae McKinney and a son, Scott W Sever, two brothers, two sisters, numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and many friends.
Ruth’s remains will be placed in a cemetery in Twin Bridges, Montana later this fall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.