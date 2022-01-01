Rudy Tomich was born June 19, 1947, in Butte, the first-born of triplets. The family lived in Butte for a few years then moved to Boulder, where Rudy graduated Jefferson High School in 1965.
Rudy started college at Montana Tech, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (1968-1972), serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, Rudy returned to college, graduating from the University of Montana in 1976. After graduation, he was employed by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, retiring in July, 2014, after 37 years of service.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Teresa, and by his son Matthew. Also surviving are his brothers, Robert and Roy, of Boulder. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents Rudy Tomich and Josephine Calvetti Tomich, maternal and paternal grandparents and triplet brother Peter.
Rudy has a large extended family of very close friends and relatives too numerous to mention individually, but know that he loved you all and considered you part of our family.
There will be a private burial of Rudy’s cremains at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Rudy, join him in making contributions to Helena Food Share.
