Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.