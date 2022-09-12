On the evening of Monday, Aug. 29, Robert W. (Bob) Gleich of Clancy passed on surrounded by family at his home.
Bob was born in Helena on May 13, 1964 to Pius and Kathleen Gleich. He attended Helena schools, graduating from Helena High School in 1982. Bob was a “jack of all trades” including working as a farrier and had a home oxygen business and a towing company for a time. He was a law enforcement officer for most of his adult life, starting at the Helena Police Department and retiring from Jefferson County Sheriff’s office as chief deputy in 2018. When he wasn’t on duty he and wife Susan were busy building many homes in the area.
Bob was first diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in April, 2019 and fought valiantly until his death. Bob spent a week in the intensive care unit of the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City and returned home on Aug. 23 to a wonderful homecoming at the Montana City Fire Department and an escort by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. There were many people lining his drive, waving and showing their love for Bob. We want to thank each and every one of you who participated for your love and kindness.
Bob wanted to write his own obituary but was unable to complete it due to being so ill. The following is what he was able to complete:
Let’s have a Funeral
Okay we’re going to talk about the people that made an impact in my life, not so much about me but the people who enriched my life. Life started in the summer of 1986 when I met Sue. She was a young, vibrant lass working in the Sheriff’s office. After multiple failed attempts for a date she finally gave in when I got injured playing softball. With Sue came a package deal: the little blonde-haired, blue-eyed, polite little thing, Sarah. She stole my heart and I knew that one day she would be family. During the summer of Sarah’s 18th birthday while we were camping, she called me Dad for the first time and that solidified my family and I realized that I had broken through that barrier. Susie is my rock, always the level-headed one who grounded me when I needed to be grounded the most. Susie blessed me with the greatest gift one can receive, our daughter Shannon who has been tugging on my heart strings since. Shannon has always made me a proud father. Over the next several years Sarah produced 2 beautiful granddaughters.
Although those girls didn’t have a chance to know their dad a new man stepped in and filled that role. A man I am very proud to call my son in law...
Bob felt fortunate to have both of his sons-in-law, Corey and Khristopher, in his daughters’ lives. They are a blessing and trusted partners in taking care of his daughters and grandchildren. Bob was a very proud father and grandfather. He was known as Papa to his grandchildren, Baylee Toney, Cameron Toney, Kaleb Wald and Jacob Dowling. He was the loudest and proudest fan court side while watching Baylee and Cameron compete in volleyball and basketball. His grandsons Kaleb and Jacob were always eager to learn from their Papa and he enjoyed doing projects with them.
In his early years, Bob enjoyed photography, snowmobiling, water skiing, motorcycle riding, camping and trail rides on the razors. Bob was an avid golfer and would play whenever he could. He had many golf buddies who were very near and dear to him.
Bob is survived by his wife Susan; daughters Sarah (Khris) Dowling, and Shannon (Corey) Sandusky; brother David (Vicki) Gleich; sisters Barb (Bob) Kenison, Sandy (Emie) Hughes, and Sherri (Craig) Plummer; nieces Kelli (Josh) Leonard, Katie (Danny) Braley, Cassie Hughes, Kelsi (Zach)Furlong; nephews Jeremy (Jen) Kenison, Christopher Kenison, Lance (Kaylee) Kenison, Brian (Nina) Kenison, Cody Plummer, Zane (Hannah) Gleich, Josh Hughes, Jerod (Katherine) Hughes, Joey (Monica) Hughes, Jacob Hughes, Jesse Hughes; and uncle James (Dixie) Gleich. Also, many beloved cousins, great nieces and great nephews and our great friends and neighbors Alex and Kendra Waddell, whom Bob and Susan considered our adopted children.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Pius and Kathleen Gleich. Special thanks to: Doctor Pemmaraju and Doctor Qazilbash and their staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for taking such good care of Bob and giving it their all to cure him; the nurses, doctors and staff at St. Peters Cancer Center for their loving care and kindness; the nurses, doctors and staff at Huntsman Cancer Hospital for taking such good care of Bob and for making it possible to bring him home; Genevieve (Nurse Genny) for being the kindest most caring person we have ever met; and our niece Kelsi for flying to Salt Lake and riding back home while taking care of Bob.
The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs Street in East Helena. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Ann’s Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the fellowship hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Memorial contributions to: Jefferson High School Booster Club. P.O. Box 1032, Boulder, MT 59632; Jefferson County Food Share, P.O. Box 244, Boulder, MT 59632; or any law enforcement benevolent organization. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.