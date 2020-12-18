Goodbye love of my life. We married on opening day of hunting season and although he was never around for our anniversary, he never forgot it! Everyone who knew Bob “Hoyt” was his friend. He was known, by his sisters, as the Great American Consumer. He loved to shop and HSN was his favorite television station.
Robert “Bob” Hert, age 61, of Boulder, passed away on December 15, 2020 from complications of Covid 19.
He was born on September 18, 1959, in Billings to Wanda and Robert (Bob) Hert. He was one of five children.
He married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Kelly Hert. Together they raised two amazing children, Britney and Chris.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 39 years; his daughter Britney Hert (fiancé Charles Winkler) and grandson Kevyn Hert; and his son Christopher Hert (Jenny), grandson Cade and granddaughter Ashlyn (Teetsie Bug). He also leaves behind sisters Joanne Cordell, Brenda Kremer, Gail Paige, and Lynn Fisher, as well as several cousins and countless lifelong friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his great friend, Mike Kroll, and his parents, Robert and Wanda Hert.
Memorial donations may be made to Bob Hert Medical fund, Boulder Madison Valley Bank, 109 W Second, Boulder MT 59632. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held, at the Windsor Bar on Friday December 18.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Bob. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Bob and his family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.