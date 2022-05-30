Robert Allen Fisher was born October 5, 1953, and died May 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, five children, a brother and a sister.
Obituaries are so hard to write. I mean, how do you sum up the life of a man in just a couple of paragraphs?
Bob was a lifelong lover of golf, hot rods, fishing, his pets, his truck, and his extended family and friends. He had the “gift of gab” and he loved nothing more than to run into an old or new friend, whether at the Town Pump or Hardware Hank’s, and shoot the breeze with them. He truly cared about people and was always interested in what they had to say.
He led a life that was rich with experiences, and he always had a good tale to tell, or advice to give.
Bob loved Boulder Montana, and the people in it. When we had to move out of state to help some of our family, he always referred to Boulder as home. When he fell ill and knew he was dying his only wish was to “go home to Boulder.”
When Bob loved you, it was with his whole heart. To those of us who knew and loved Bob, his passing has left a giant hole in our hearts. But he left a rich legacy of love, friendship, and a lifetime of shared memories and experience to remember him by.
He was called brother, father, husband, lover and friend, and we will always celebrate his life and love.
