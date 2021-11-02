Richard David Krott, co-founder of Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum, died October 30, 2021. Born September 6, 1946 to Virginia May Krott and Paul Frederick William Krott, he is survived by his beloved wife Belva Lotzer; his children Jeffrey Krott of Helena, Michael Krott of Las Vegas, Deanine and husband Chris Morris of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and grandchildren Derek and Casey Krott; sister Linda and husband David MacDonald of St Claire, Michigan, and nephew Brian (Selena) Carrick and their children Drake, Veronica, Lucas & Sylvia; and stepson Ron Palmer (Nicki) of Calgary and grandchildren Alex, Isaac, and Victoria of Calgary. He is proceeded in death by his parents and Judy Garrity (wife).
Richard grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, attended Muhlenberg High School. He was drafted in 1967 and spent the next few years serving his country. He loved Montana from the first day he came and immediately after leaving the military moved to Helena, where he settled with Joy Tsontarides to raise his family.
Richard worked for Morrison and Maierle as an engineer, and he also owned numerous businesses over the years: The Ink Spot and Graphic Supply, the original Made in Montana Store, Readers Alley and the Stonehouse restaurant, Stonehouse Foods, Tizer Lake Distributors and Tizer Botanic Gardens & Arboretum. He also sat on numerous tourism boards over 35 years.
In 1996, while working for the Rocky Mountain Trade Corridor, Richard met and fell in love with Belva Lotzer of Calgary, Alberta. She moved to Montana and the two of them bought and developed what is now Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum. Richard had always enjoyed the outdoors and gardening but discovered his passion for trees while in the gardens. On any given day, you could find him surrounded by visitors getting a lesson on how to grow their trees. He loved to show people what he had planted in the gardens, and what could or would not grow in our climate.
Richard worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week — and then he and Belva would go dancing for four hours in the evening, often two or three nights a week! He would suggest that he be called “King Richard;” he even had a crown! He was a “bigger than life” character, and an avid hunter, photographer & hiker. But mostly he loved trees and dancing country with Belva. They could be seen all over the county dancing, often at Alive @5. Where there was music there was Richard, dancing with a pretty girl!
Our hearts are heavy but we know he is in a better place. A celebration of his Life with be held in the spring in the gardens; details to come.
