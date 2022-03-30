Randy Surgis was my employee, neighbor and friend. He died a few days before Christmas last year. It is impossible to talk about Randy without also remembering Missy, his wife, and Jeff, his best friend. The three were a family of sorts.
Randy originally moved to Jefferson City to be near his mother in Wickes. Here he met and married Missy. Jeff came along soon after as his sidekick friend. Jeff was a freight train rider working small jobs across America until Vietnam, where he served in the Army. After a few years in Helena he moved to Wickes with his dog, Rainey. Jeff was Randy's best friend. Randy called him "my brother."
Missy bartended at Ting's Bar and later worked at the Montana City Store. Her grandchildren spent many holidays with Jeff and Randy and assorted dog friends.
Jeff, with his five-star badge, cowboy hat and dog, stood as a greeter in the front of the bar. Randy fixed cars and fences, cut grass and did all the things most of us avoid—painting the trim around the odd jobs.
Jeff died first. Randy spent the night comforting him. His ashes were scattered in Wickes where all their dogs were buried.
Next, Randy lost his leg to diabetes. He made the best of an awful situation.
Next it was Missy's turn. She died at the Helena hospital with Randy in tears. They had their differences but, as Randy said, "I loved her. I even had her name tattooed on my arm."
Just when it couldn't get worse, Randy died. He left behind three dogs and one cat. The dogs all found good homes thanks to a caring Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
All three people are missed and will be remembered without the eulogies or monuments. The next time you celebrate, raise a glass to Randy, Missy and Jeff, and wish them a safe journey to a safe harbor.
