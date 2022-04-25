Ray “Dean” Gordy, of Boulder, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022, just short of turning 87.
Dean was born in Wasco, Oregon on May 17, 1935, to Marie O’Brien and Ray C Gordy. He spent most of his childhood in Oregon and California. During his first marriage, he and his wife adopted two children, James W. and Sandy, at a very early age. After losing his first wife and becoming a single father he met his second wife, Lorrene (Teena) L. Burchfield; they were married on November 20, 1971 in Washoe, Nevada. Dean and Teena blended their families and together they raised Teena’s daughter, Kathryn, Dean’s son and daughter.
In 1978 Dean and Teena moved their family to Boulder, where they enjoyed the mountains and outdoors. Dean worked 18 years at the Montana Developmental Center (MDC), and he and Teena shared their love for their animals, gardening, camping and taking trips together. After retiring from MDC, Dean cared for Teena, because of her health limitations, for approximately 13 years until her death in 2013.
Dean was an avid hunter and fisherman over the years, with his close friend Vern Sutherlin and son Jim Gordy. He always enjoyed being in the outdoors and managed to get his fair share of elk, deer and fish. In recent years, he stayed close to home, spending time with his dogs and watching his old westerns and movies.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his son James W. Gordy; and his wife, Lorrene (Teena) Gordy. He is survived by his step-daughter Kathryn Hanshy Hamlin (Rick); daughter Sandy Gordy; grandchildren James (JD) Dean Gordy and Kristin Gordy; and great grandchildren Luciana Jones and Skylar Waddell.
Cremation has taken place and Dean will soon join his late wife Teena and son Jim in Fort Jones Cemetery in Fort Jones, CA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.