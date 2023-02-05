Penny Lou McCarthy was born into the arms of angels on Jan. 22, 2023, to Kevin and Megan McCarthy of Helena.
Penny is deeply loved by her mommy & daddy; her big sisters, Maci and Sophi; her Nana and Papa, Colleen and Mike McCarthy; her Mimi and Papa, Sandy and Marty Simons; her aunts, uncles and cousins; and many others. Penny will always be her parents’ precious baby and Maci and Sophi’s little sister. Each of them will hold her again in Heaven one day.
Megan and Kevin would like to personally thank Dr. Malany, the nursing staff of Labor and Delivery at St. Peter’s Health, and Teri Temple for all their love, compassion and support during this very difficult time. We will be forever grateful.
Memorials in honor of Penny’s memory are suggested to the Ramsey Keller Memorial, 2318 Virginia Lane, Billings, Montana 59102 or by visiting www.kisses2heaven.com. No services will be held at this time.
“Those we have held in our arms for a little while, we will hold in our hearts forever.”
