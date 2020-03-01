On the beautiful afternoon of February 25, Peggy Stiles passed away at St. Peter’s Hospital, surrounded by family, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Peggy had just celebrated her 69th birthday.
Peggy was born February 11, 1951 in Burlington, WA to Walter (Bud) and Helen (Martin) Meins, the fourth of five children. Her mother always said that from the minute Peggy was born she was a fighter and a ‘tough cookie’, which Peggy proved true throughout her life.
Peggy grew up in Sedro-Woolley, WA in a big, loving family. She often joyfully spoke of growing up in a rural area where she gained her love of gardening and cooking. Then it was a chore but later it became a love of hers. Peggy attended school in Sedro-Woolley and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1969.
She met and fell head over heels in love with Louie while still in high school. They married on November 23, 1970 in Burlington WA. Soon after their marriage they moved to Montana to help with Louie’s parents’ businesses; that’s where they have lived since and raised their two sons. It didn’t take long for Peggy to fall in love with Montana where she was so proud to call home.
Peggy was a homemaker while her sons were young and attended grade school, then worked part-time and then full-time for almost 30 years at the Clancy Post Office as a mail carrier. Working there she gained many lifelong friends and valued their friendships immensely.
Peggy had lived in Clancy since 1972 where she and Louie made many dear friends. She and Louie proudly attended all sporting events that their sons participated in and as many as possible of those of their grandchildren. You always knew when the ‘Stiles’ grandma was in the stands because you could hear her cheering; her son Eric inherited this trait as well.
Peggy loved her Cocker Spaniels Sandy and Zack, loved to watch dog shows and NASCAR, would be found working her garden all through spring and summer, loved cooking and just loved her long conversations on the phone with her mother and sisters. Peggy had a green thumb many envied.
Peggy is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years Louie in Clancy; her sons Doug (Paula) of Liberty Lake WA, and Eric (Danielle) of Clancy; mother Helen Meins of Sedro-Woolley WA; sisters JoAnn (Louie) Requa of Sedro-Woolley WA, Sandy (Wayne) Schafer of Aurora CO, and Pam (Phil) Jeannin of Tonganoxie, KS; many nieces and nephews, cousins; and other beloved family members and dear friends.
She also is survived by her greatest pride and joy, her grandchildren: Serena, Avery and Hailee of Clancy and Austin of Liberty Lake, WA.
Peggy was preceded in death by her dad Walter ‘Bud’ Meins; her brother and guardian angel Raymond Meins; nephew Aaron Requa; and in-laws Louie and Mary Stiles, as well as her beloved dogs Sandy and Zach.
The family would like to thank Dr. Weiner for your amazing care of Peggy, giving us many more years with Peggy and letting her fight with all your valuable knowledge and compassion. We would also like to thank the incredible staff at the oncology department at St. Peters Hospital, especially all Peggy’s nurses. You all are appreciated more than we could ever recognize you for and we are beyond thankful for the knowledgeable, compassionate care you gave our Peggy. We could always rest assured she was being well cared for when we couldn’t be there. You truly were the best!
We will be having a celebration of Peggy’s life ,most likely in the spring, and we will announce the details when they are finalized. If you would like to leave a memory or sentiment, please do so at www.aswfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604, to honor Peggy’s pure love of animals.
