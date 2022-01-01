Longtime Boulder Resident Ona A. Howey passed due to illness on Dec. 12 at St. Peters Hospital in Helena.
Ona was born on July 3, 1963, a twin, to Bert Howey and Betty Jean Robson in Sheridan, MT. An avid horsewoman, she followed her love of horses to the racetracks of Montana, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Jersey, Kentucky and Nebraska, where she worked as a groom and hot walker.
Ultimately she returned to Boulder, always saying that she had seen and done everything she’d hoped to following the racehorses, and that Montana was home. She worked diligently for Red’s Distributing in Boulder since the late 1980s. Prior to that she was a bartender and Keno caller in Boulder.
Ona was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James; a niece, Wanetta; and a nephew, Michael. She is survived by her brother Pat (Della) Howey; sisters Ina Thompson and Gay Peterson, both of Boulder, Dee (Vonn) Friddle of Helena, and Ola Allen of Crescent Valley, NV; her daughters Casey (Russell) Riggle of Aguanga, CA, and Jessica Pocha of Livingston; her grandsons, Takoda, AJ, and Traevian; nieces Jen (Mike) Williams, Aleta (Scott) Payne, Chelsie Cary, Heidi (Matt) Oetken; nephews Nye (Terri) Howey, Anders (Lindsey) Howey, Shay Howey, Marvin Cure, Dale Cure, and Beau Peterson; and a very extended family.
Ona loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with family. She had a talent for leather working and tooling. She will be remembered by her family for her generous and caring heart, being a best friend to many and always having a smile on her face.
Thank you to K & L Mortuary of Whitehall for handling the cremation and future services. Services will be taking place in the spring/summer of 2022. We would also like to thank the supportive staff of St. Peters Hospital.
Memorial donations can be made to Jefferson County Rodeo Association at P.O. Box 195. Boulder, MT 59632
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.