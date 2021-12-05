Norman P. Bailey, a longtime resident of Boulder, passed away at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, on November 02, 2021.
Norman was born April 24, 1943. He is survived by his son, Norman P. Bailey Jr. of Switzerland; daughter Marisa L. Bailey and granddaughter Scarlett C. Bailey of Lynnwood, WA; brother Delbert L Bailey (Judy) of Billings; and sister Carla K. Meek (George) of Placerville, ID. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews and a huge number of friends who will dearly miss him and his sense of humor.
He was predeceased by his father, Theodore Bailey; mother Thelma Jones Grey; sister Sheron T. Hart; brothers Theodor Bailey, Darwin Bailey (Janet), Raymond Bailey (Donna), and Deloy Bailey (Lou); daughter Malinda Bailey; and nephew Brett Bailey.
Services are pending in Montana at a later date for the V.A. cemetery.
