Norma Jean Hanna passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 31, 2022. Norma was born to William (Bill) and Daphne Haab on Feb. 17, 1941. She joined an older sister Lorna and was fondly nicknamed “Pete” by her father.
Pete grew up in Clancy, where she attended elementary school. Later, she graduated from Jefferson High School in Boulder. She married Raymond (Bus) Hanna on June 13, 1959. The couple were the parents of five sons: Kim, Kelly, Kip, Kerry, and Kory, who also grew up in Clancy.
Pete lived for her family and loved every moment she spent with them. Every person in the family believed they were her favorite. And they all were. You Are My Sunshine was the family lullaby and was sung to every baby as soon as Grandma Pete got her hands on them.
Her laugh was contagious. She was resilient and grateful. She loved country music, a good hamburger, playing cards, and Clancy. Good-byes were one thing she did not like. When visiting family out-of-state, she would slip out early in the morning to avoid the farewell. On the day she left Clancy, we were awakened in the early morning hours to discover she had once again slipped out … this time we felt her go. Being in Clancy for her final farewell was her greatest wish.
Pete was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lorna and brother-in-law Earl (Bud) Campbell, and her son Kim.
She will be greatly missed by her children Kelly (Pam) of Clancy, Kip (Robin) of Salmon, Idaho, Kerry of East Helena, and Kory (Tara) of East Helena. Her memory will be held in the hearts of her grandchildren, Ami, Brandi, Levi, Ashley, Kayla, Kelsey, Beau, Bee, Kara, and Josh and her great-grandchildren Carter, Isabelle, Presley, Kaine, Samson, Sullivan, and Adilynne.
Pete nurtured and enjoyed many long-standing friendships. These friends were an extension of her family. You were loved. Thank you for surrounding us with an outpouring of love and for sharing your memories of her with us. This has softened our sadness during this time of loss.
Her family would like to express appreciation to the staff and residents of Holiday-Hunter’s Point for welcoming Pete into their community. She loved making new friends and enjoyed her time living with you. We are also grateful to the nurses and staff at St. Peter’s Hospice for the compassionate care you provided during the last days of Pete’s time on Earth. We are especially appreciative of your remarkable effort in helping her return to her hometown of Clancy.
Out of respect for Pete’s wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of life will take place in August of 2023.
